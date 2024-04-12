Indie Cult Hit HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS To Screen At Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cult films (Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Big Lebowski, Clerks) usually become cult films years or so after they premiere. It is highly unusual for a film that has just been released to achieve that status.

A new film, Hundreds of Beavers, from director Mike Cheslik and producer Ryland Brickson Cole Tews (who co-wrote the script, and stars in the film) opened nationally on March 8. Already the slapstick comedy has taken the independent film industry by storm. It opens at Jaffrey's Park Theatre on Friday, April 19 and runs through the 25th.

The story is bizarre and simple. Fur-trapper Jean Kayak finds himself stranded in a surreal winter landscape with nothing but his dim wits to guide him. Against a backdrop of ruthless elements and sinister creatures - all played by actors in full-sized beaver costumes – Kayak develops increasingly complex traps in order to win the hand of a mischievous lover.

Produced on an unheard of budget (even in independent film circles) of less than $200,000, the film has been praised by critics and audiences alike. 95% of movie critics give it a “thumbs-up” and 93% of audiences give it a “go see” (RottenTomatoes.com). Fans are seeing the film over and over again. Many theatres are having 24-hour marathon screenings. Patrons are attending dressed as beavers.

Hundreds of Beavers has been called “slapstick lunacy,” “visionary,” “unbridled creativity,” as well as “strange… yet resolutely adorable.”

More Information

The Park Theatre is offering free admission to anyone who dresses up as a beaver (as determined by the box office). Beavers will also get preferred seating.

Hundred of Beavers will be shown in The Park's King Screening Room. Groups sales and private screenings are available.

Tickets are $10 ($9 for seniors 62+, children, students, teachers, and active military). For full schedule information or to purchase in advance, go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.