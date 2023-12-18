IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Play on the Big Screen At Park Theatre This Month

Few films can compete with It's A Wonderful Life for the ultimate holiday film.

Return to Bedford Falls and relive the magic and wonder of director Frank Capra's heartwarming and enchanting holiday tale, It's a Wonderful Life, as it plays on the Big Screen at Jaffrey's Park Theatre this holiday season! The completely restored 1946 classic screens at The Park on Saturday, December 23 at 7 pm. The screening is sponsored by Hobbs Jewelers of Peterborough.

After George Bailey (James Stewart) wishes he had never been born, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to make George's wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted and how they would be different if he were never there.

Despite its initially poor performance due to high production costs and stiff competition, the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences saw fit to nominate It's a Wonderful Life for five Oscars. With the considerable boost from over forty years of television screenings, the film has gone on to become one of the most inspirational and beloved movies in American cinema. It has since been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American Films ever made.

Tickets for It's a Wonderful Life are $10 ($9 for seniors, children, students, teachers, and active military). They can be pre-ordered online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets are sold at the box office before each event. Group sales are also available. The theatre will be open at 5:30 pm with live music from Bernie & Louise Watson in The Lounge.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.



About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

The Park Theatre is partially funded by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.

