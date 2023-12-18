Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Play on the Big Screen At Park Theatre This Month

This heartwarming holiday film is playing on December 23 at 7 pm.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Leads Best Photo 1 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards December 5th Standings; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!
Weathervane Theatre Inaugural Holiday Season Premieres Sunday Photo 2 Weathervane Theatre Inaugural Holiday Season Premieres Sunday
BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, CRUCIBLE, Arts In Motion & More L Photo 3 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, CRUCIBLE, Arts In Motion & More Lead!
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Colonial Theatre This Month Photo 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Colonial Theatre This Month

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Play on the Big Screen At Park Theatre This Month

Few films can compete with It's A Wonderful Life for the ultimate holiday film.

Return to Bedford Falls and relive the magic and wonder of director Frank Capra's heartwarming and enchanting holiday tale, It's a Wonderful Life, as it plays on the Big Screen at Jaffrey's Park Theatre this holiday season! The completely restored 1946 classic screens at The Park on Saturday, December 23 at 7 pm. The screening is sponsored by Hobbs Jewelers of Peterborough.

After George Bailey (James Stewart) wishes he had never been born, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to make George's wish come true. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted and how they would be different if he were never there.

Despite its initially poor performance due to high production costs and stiff competition, the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences saw fit to nominate It's a Wonderful Life for five Oscars. With the considerable boost from over forty years of television screenings, the film has gone on to become one of the most inspirational and beloved movies in American cinema. It has since been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American Films ever made.

Tickets for It's a Wonderful Life are $10 ($9 for seniors, children, students, teachers, and active military). They can be pre-ordered online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets are sold at the box office before each event. Group sales are also available. The theatre will be open at 5:30 pm with live music from Bernie & Louise Watson in The Lounge.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.
 

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.
The Park Theatre is partially funded by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.
 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
The Freese Brothers Big Band Plays A Holiday Show At The Park Theatre Photo
The Freese Brothers Big Band Plays A Holiday Show At The Park Theatre

The Freese Brothers Big Band returns to the historic Park Theatre in Jaffrey for the “Monadnock Region” version of their annual Big Band Holiday Show!

2
Heather Pierson Trio to Perform A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Soundtrack At Park Theatre Photo
Heather Pierson Trio to Perform A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Soundtrack At Park Theatre

Heather Pierson Trio performs the beloved A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack live at Park Theatre. Tickets available now.

3
BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, CRUCIBLE, Arts In Motion & Mo Photo
BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL, CRUCIBLE, Arts In Motion & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Cirque du Soleils OVO Comes to Manchester in 2024 Photo
Cirque du Soleil's OVO Comes to Manchester in 2024

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Manchester its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. An exciting Cirque du Soleil experience, OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
First Night in New Hampshire First Night
Players' Ring (12/29-12/31)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Four Phantoms In Concert in New Hampshire The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
Curtains in New Hampshire Curtains
Theatre UP (5/10-5/19)
9 to 5 in New Hampshire 9 to 5
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/19-7/28)
The Groundhog's Day in New Hampshire The Groundhog's Day
New Hampshire Theatre Project (1/27-2/04)
Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical in New Hampshire Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical
Players' Ring Theatre (5/25-6/02)
In the Garden of Z in New Hampshire In the Garden of Z
New Hampshire Theatre Project (1/19-2/04)
It's a Wonderful Life in New Hampshire It's a Wonderful Life
The Park Theatre (12/23-12/23)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in New Hampshire Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (5/16-5/17)
Disney's The Lion King Jr in New Hampshire Disney's The Lion King Jr
Theatre UP (4/12-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You