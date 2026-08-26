COLLECTED STORIES to Close Barnstormers Theatre's Season in Tamworth

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The Barnstormers Theatre will celebrate the end of their 96th season with Donald Margulies' Pulitzer Prize-finalist play, Collected Stories. The limited-run production is September 4-6.

This gripping, two-character drama explores the complex relationship between an established author and her ambitious protégé, challenging audiences to consider who owns a story when life experiences are the source material.

Set over six years in a Greenwich Village apartment, Collected Stories charts the evolution of Ruth Steiner (Rebecca Cole), an esteemed writer and professor, and Lisa Morrison (Kate Middleton), her eager graduate student. As Lisa transitions from assistant to confidante, and eventually to a literary rival, the boundaries of mentorship, loyalty, and exploitation blur. The play delivers a sharp look at the ethics of creativity and the price of betrayal.

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