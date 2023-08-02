CAPS-NH to Present MASKED at The Hatbox Theatre

This powerful play explores themes of identity in a thought-provoking and emotional journey.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Review: HAIR- THE TRIBAL LOVE ROCK MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Photo 1 Review: HAIR- THE TRIBAL LOVE ROCK MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Opera North Caps Summerfest 2023 With Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL Photo 4 Opera North Caps Summerfest 2023 With Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL

CAPS-NH to Present MASKED at The Hatbox Theatre

Creative Ambitions Performance Studio of NH (CAPS-NH) will present “Masked” – a two-act drama written by New Hampshire resident Glynn Cosker – at Hatbox Theatre. The play, directed by Cosker, will be performed Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2 PM. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at Click Here. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.

 

“Masked” was workshopped last year at the Ovation Theatre Company in Londonderry. Along with actors, Amy Alletzhauser – a mental health expert with the New England Pastoral Institute – participated in the workshop. The play premiered in September. A discussion involving audience members, the cast and crew, Alletzhauser, and Susan Ward – a suicide prevention coordinator with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) – followed each performance. Additionally, the play was performed off-Broadway at the Chain Theatre in 2022.

 

The cast of “Masked” features Peter Mendes, Tracy Mullen Cosker, John Jenks Seymour, Jane Duggan, Devon Padley, Haley Devalliere and Andrew Bennington.

 

Although there is some comic relief throughout, the play’s themes include: destigmatizing mental health issues; suicide awareness; and social media’s effect on teenagers – a group that has seen suicide rates sky-rocket since smartphones became mainstream.

 

“In 2021, I was in a very dark place,” states the playwright. “I sought help. I then devoted all of my positive energy into writing the play.”

 

“Masked” centers around how one family handles the onset of the pandemic, their mental health, and – ultimately – a grave tragedy. “With grace and humor, ‘Masked’ recognizes the significance of exposing – and addressing – the elephant that resides in many rooms,” states Duggan, while Devalliere puts it this way: “It’s easy to put yourself into each character’s shoes and understand what they’re feeling.”

 

Hatbox Theatre has a thrust configuration – so the audience sits close to the actors. “The intimate space helps the audience see directly into the dynamics of a family facing many struggles,” states Mendes.

 

“Masked is a powerful and moving play about how hidden wounds affect relationships – especially if those wounds are allowed to fester over time,” states Mullen Cosker. “The play helps to bring hope and awareness to people who suffer from mental health issues.”

 

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.

 


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to The Colonial Theatre Stage Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to The Colonial Theatre Stage

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre and the Belknap Mill is getting ready to perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music, August 11-13 at the beautiful Colonial Theatre in Laconia, NH.

2
Ken Burns New Film THE AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Be Previewed at Park Theatre in Jaffrey Photo
Ken Burns New Film THE AMERICAN BUFFALO Will Be Previewed at Park Theatre in Jaffrey

Renowned documentarian Ken Burns' new upcoming film, THE AMERICAN BUFFALO, will be previewed at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Sunday, August 20. About forty minutes of clips from the documentary will be followed by a discussion and Q&A session presented by the film’s writer, Dayton Duncan, who lives in Rindge. 

3
Review: THE STRANGER at The Barnstormers Theatre Photo
Review: THE STRANGER at The Barnstormers Theatre

“The Stranger” provides a nice venture into the sleuthing world at this historic summer theater.

4
METEOR SHOWER Opens at the Weathervane Theatre Tonight Photo
METEOR SHOWER Opens at the Weathervane Theatre Tonight

The Weathervane Theatre  will present Steve Martin’s zany new comedy Meteor Shower. The production will play in alternating repertory, starting Wednesday, July 26, through August 26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ayla Brown
The Park Theatre (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outside Mullingar
Players Ring (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
Players' Ring (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Educating Rita
Hatbox Theatre (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You