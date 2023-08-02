CAPS-NH to Present MASKED at The Hatbox Theatre

Creative Ambitions Performance Studio of NH (CAPS-NH) will present “Masked” – a two-act drama written by New Hampshire resident Glynn Cosker – at Hatbox Theatre. The play, directed by Cosker, will be performed Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2 PM. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at Click Here. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.

“Masked” was workshopped last year at the Ovation Theatre Company in Londonderry. Along with actors, Amy Alletzhauser – a mental health expert with the New England Pastoral Institute – participated in the workshop. The play premiered in September. A discussion involving audience members, the cast and crew, Alletzhauser, and Susan Ward – a suicide prevention coordinator with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) – followed each performance. Additionally, the play was performed off-Broadway at the Chain Theatre in 2022.

The cast of “Masked” features Peter Mendes, Tracy Mullen Cosker, John Jenks Seymour, Jane Duggan, Devon Padley, Haley Devalliere and Andrew Bennington.

Although there is some comic relief throughout, the play’s themes include: destigmatizing mental health issues; suicide awareness; and social media’s effect on teenagers – a group that has seen suicide rates sky-rocket since smartphones became mainstream.

“In 2021, I was in a very dark place,” states the playwright. “I sought help. I then devoted all of my positive energy into writing the play.”

“Masked” centers around how one family handles the onset of the pandemic, their mental health, and – ultimately – a grave tragedy. “With grace and humor, ‘Masked’ recognizes the significance of exposing – and addressing – the elephant that resides in many rooms,” states Duggan, while Devalliere puts it this way: “It’s easy to put yourself into each character’s shoes and understand what they’re feeling.”

Hatbox Theatre has a thrust configuration – so the audience sits close to the actors. “The intimate space helps the audience see directly into the dynamics of a family facing many struggles,” states Mendes.

“Masked is a powerful and moving play about how hidden wounds affect relationships – especially if those wounds are allowed to fester over time,” states Mullen Cosker. “The play helps to bring hope and awareness to people who suffer from mental health issues.”

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.

