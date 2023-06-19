Andre Dubus III Will Appear in Conversation With Elizabeth Strout at The Music Hall Lounge

The event is on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Weathervane Theatre Photo 2 JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Weathervane Theatre
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 3 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Du Photo 4 THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Dublin

On Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm, National Book Award finalist and bestselling author Andre Dubus III returns to The Music Hall Lounge with his new novel, SUCH KINDNESS. The story follows the blue collar Tom Lowe whose life and sense of identity are permanently changed after a sudden fall leaves him unable to work.

The 7:30pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Pulitizer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. 

When/Where: Saturday, July 8 — 7:30pm 

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Andre Dubus III is the author of The Garden of Last Days, House of Sand and Fog (a #1 New York Times bestseller, Oprah's Book Club pick, and finalist for the National Book Award) and Townie, winner of an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature. His writing has received many honors, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, a National Magazine Award, and two Pushcart Prizes. He lives with his family north of Boston.

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Andre Dubus III with SUCH KINDNESS on Saturday, July 8, at 7:20pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (SUCH KINDNESS, $30, hardcover), reserved seat, beverage, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.  


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Magician Peter Boie to Perform at The Park Theatre Next Week Photo
Magician Peter Boie to Perform at The Park Theatre Next Week

You may not believe in magic, but this magician might change your mind. Nationally acclaimed magician Peter Boie is bringing his “Magician for Non-Believers” show to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH, on Friday, June 23, at 7:30 pm.

2
Majestic Theatre to Present CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Next Month Photo
Majestic Theatre to Present CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Next Month

Majestic Theatre will present “Catch Me If You Can” on Friday, July 14 at 7pm, Saturday, July 15 at 7pm and on Sunday, July 16 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House.

3
Fill The Hall Food Drive To Feed 500 Seacoast Children This Summer Due To Food Insecurity Photo
Fill The Hall Food Drive To Feed 500 Seacoast Children This Summer Due To Food Insecurity

The Music Hall and Gather present the ninth annual Fill The Hall Food Drive, aimed at nourishing the Seacoast community and combating the continued rise in food insecurity. This year's event will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 9am-2pm and will support Gather's Meals 4 Kids program, which ensures the 500 Seacoast children who depend on free meals at school have access to nutritious food during summer vacation.

4
Granite Playwrights Presents Three One-Act Plays for Hatbox Audiences Photo
Granite Playwrights Presents Three One-Act Plays for Hatbox Audiences

Granite Playwrights returns to its past popular venue to present Three One-Act Plays for Hatbox Audiences. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Be More Chill
Cue Zero Theatre Company (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grateful Dead Meet Up at the Movies
The Park Theatre (6/22-6/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You