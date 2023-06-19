Andre Dubus III Will Appear in Conversation With Elizabeth Strout at The Music Hall Lounge

On Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm, National Book Award finalist and bestselling author Andre Dubus III returns to The Music Hall Lounge with his new novel, SUCH KINDNESS. The story follows the blue collar Tom Lowe whose life and sense of identity are permanently changed after a sudden fall leaves him unable to work.

The 7:30pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Pulitizer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When/Where: Saturday, July 8 — 7:30pm

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Andre Dubus III is the author of The Garden of Last Days, House of Sand and Fog (a #1 New York Times bestseller, Oprah's Book Club pick, and finalist for the National Book Award) and Townie, winner of an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature. His writing has received many honors, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, a National Magazine Award, and two Pushcart Prizes. He lives with his family north of Boston.

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Andre Dubus III with SUCH KINDNESS on Saturday, July 8, at 7:20pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (SUCH KINDNESS, $30, hardcover), reserved seat, beverage, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.