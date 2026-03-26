The International Amsterdam Fringe Festival Will Return in September

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The International Amsterdam Fringe Festival 2026 will return to Amsterdam from September 3–13, 2026, bringing together emerging and experimental performing artists from around the world. The festival is known for showcasing bold, unconventional work across theatre, dance, cabaret, performance art, and multidisciplinary live performance in venues scattered throughout the city.

The Fringe Festival focuses on giving a platform to independent creators outside of the mainstream theatre circuit, with performances ranging from intimate solo pieces to large ensemble experimental works. Shows are presented in theaters, cultural spaces, and site-specific locations across Amsterdam, encouraging audiences to explore new voices and unexpected formats.

The 2026 edition will feature both Dutch and international performers, with the full programme typically including hundreds of short-run shows selected through an open submission process. Specific artists and creative teams are announced closer to the festival date, reflecting its emphasis on discovery and emerging talent.

Tickets for individual performances will be available through the official festival website and participating venues, with programme updates and booking information released in summer 2026.

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