Segerstrom Center and Maggiano's to Offer Dinner and a Show Package for National Tour of A BRONX TALE

To celebrate the arrival of the hit Broadway show A BRONX TALE March 10 - 22,

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and Maggiano's Little Italy at South Coast Plaza have partnered for A Family Feast: Dinner and a Show with A Bronx Tale. The dinner and a show package includes one orchestra terrace ticket for either Friday evening performance of A BRONX TALE (March 13 & 20) in addition to a family-style meal (menu attached) and a glass of wine. Dinner is from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. at the restaurant with 7:30 p.m. performance time at Segerstrom Hall.

DATES:

Friday, March 13 and 20 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

TICKETS:

Cost for the entire package is $115 per person. Limited quantity of packages available. Tickets sold through Eventbrite. CLICK HERE

WHERE:

Maggiano's Little Italy

South Coast Plaza

3333, Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, CA 92626





