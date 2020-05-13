Segerstrom Center Announces Revised Performance Dates for LES MISERABLES, THE LION KING and More

Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced changes to both the current and forthcoming 2020 - 2021 Broadway and Curtain Call schedules. Audiences will still have the opportunity to enjoy the majority of the productions already announced for the 2020 - 2021 Season and continues to work diligently to reschedule others as national tours where possible.

Center President Casey Reitz said, "We are, of course, so disappointed that we are unable to close our 2019 - 2020 Broadway Series with two iconic shows, Les Misérables and Disney's The Lion King. All of us could use a night out at the theater and a rousing and inspiring performance. But these shows will be back, and we feel very fortunate that most of our previously announced shows for 2020 - 2021 are still on their way. This is an extraordinary experience for all of us. Behind the scenes, we are in contact with the shows' producers and our colleagues in other markets across the country every day to get these shows back on the road and back in Segerstrom Hall.

"We are honored by the patience and understanding of our patrons. I extend a special thank you to those who have returned their tickets to shows that have been canceled as donations to the Center. As a not-for-profit organization the Center relies on community support to present high-quality performances, impactful education programs and free community events. Ticket donations have the potential to help the Center to re-open safely and strongly as soon as possible. We know that not everyone is able to do this, but to those who have, our deepest thanks."

For the current 2019 - 2020 Season, the engagement of Les Misérables, previously rescheduled to October 6 - 18, 2020 and the engagement of Disney's The Lion King, originally scheduled for September 2 - 27, 2020 are both canceled. The Band's Visit, originally scheduled for August 12 - 23, 2020, has been rescheduled and will come to the Center April 13 - 25, 2021. Ticket holders who wish to see The Band's Visit in the new April 2021 dates should hold onto their tickets. Tickets for the original August dates will be honored for the new performance.

In the 2020 - 2021 Season, The Cher Show, originally scheduled for April 13 - 25, 2021, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, originally scheduled for January 12 - 17, 2021 have both been canceled as the companies reschedule their national tours. Subscriptions paid in full will receive a credit for the cost of this show via the method of payment used. Subscriptions with a payment plan will be automatically adjusted to reflect lower remaining payments.

Finally, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations has been rescheduled from its original November 17 - 29, 2020 dates to September 14 - 26, 2021.

Patrons with tickets to a canceled production may return them to the Center as a donation and receive a tax deduction for the full value. Tickets may also be exchanged for gift certificates or credit that can be used for another engagement or ticket holders may request a refund for the full value of the tickets

With Center offices and box office closed for walk-up business, patrons are asked to contact the Center at www.scfta.org/about/ticket-options.aspx to let them know how they would like the Center to handle their tickets. They will be contacted with confirmation. Due to the volume of inquiries and personalized attention given to each person, the Center expresses its gratitude for the patience of every ticketholder.

