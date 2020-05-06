Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Holston Show Choir Performs From INTO THE WOODS, JR.

Article Pixel May. 6, 2020  

Holston Show Choir took to Twitter to post a video of its members singing from Into the Woods, Jr.!

"We are so, so excited to release a project that we've been working on!" the choir wrote in the accompanying tweet.

Holston Show Choir is from Holston Middle School in Knoxville, TN.

Check out the video below!



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Santikos Entertainment Opened 3 Sites This Weekend, Drawing Approximately 3,000 Patrons
  • BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Announces Additional Prizes: Telsey + Company Casting Session, Voice Lesson With Matt Farnsworth & More
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Two Texas Movie Theater Chains, EVO and Santikos, Will Reopen This Week With New Guidelines in Place