VIDEO: Holston Show Choir Performs From INTO THE WOODS, JR.

Holston Show Choir took to Twitter to post a video of its members singing from Into the Woods, Jr.!

"We are so, so excited to release a project that we've been working on!" the choir wrote in the accompanying tweet.

Holston Show Choir is from Holston Middle School in Knoxville, TN.

Check out the video below!

We are so, so excited to release a project that we've been working on! Please enjoy this number from Into the Woods Jr.! We can't wait to share this story with you! #theshowmustgoon #nooneisalonechallenge #virtualchoir #intothewoods @mtishows @HolstonMiddle

@KnoxSchools pic.twitter.com/WXva22XBd6 - Holston Show Choir (@HolstonShow) May 6, 2020





