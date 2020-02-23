TPAC Kicks Off Celebration of its 40th Anniversary With Reveal of 2020-21 Broadway Season

The cast of COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, the pre-Broadway tour of Diane Paulus' eagerly anticipated revival of 1776 and a return of one of Nashville's favorite touring productions - The Lion King - are among the highlights of the 40th HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season at Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

The 2020-21 season and special presentations feature the Nashville premieres of Come From Away, Ain't Too Proud, Mean Girls, 1776, The Band's Visit, The Prom and What the Constitution Means to Me. Back by popular demand are Les Miserables and Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida.

"This season is alive with a remarkable energy. TPAC's creation 40 years ago was a catalyst for our performing arts community, and we're excited to chart a new course for the future with a renewed commitment to providing high quality arts entertainment," says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President, and CEO. "We can't think of a better way to launch our 40th anniversary than with a full year of fresh, spirit-lifting, thought-provoking Broadway productions. Truly, the best is yet to come."

Season ticket packages are available on Monday, February 24, at 10 a.m. An eight-show season package for the 2020-21 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season series starts at $325. Season ticket holders receive the best seats at the best price compared to purchasing shows individually, and are entitled to additional exclusive benefits, such as easy exchange privileges, flexible payment plans, and savings on dining, hotels, and additional single tickets for any 2020-21 Broadway show at TPAC.

For more information on the 2020-21 HCA Healthcare / TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season, visit www.tpac.org/Broadway, where season tickets may be purchased, or call TPAC Patron Services at (615)782-6560. You also may visit the TPAC Box Office located at 505 Deaderick Street.

2020-21 HCA Healthcare / TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season:

COME FROM AWAY - July 28-August 2, 2020

AIN'T TOO PROUD - August 11-16, 2020

1776 - November 3-8, 2020

MEAN GIRLS - November 17-22, 2020

Disney's THE LION KING - February 3-27, 2021 (Subscriber Week - February 3-9, 2021)

THE BAND'S VISIT - March 2-7, 2021

THE PROM - May 25-31, 2021

Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA - June 15-20, 2021

Season ticket holders and groups receive priority seating for 2020-21 Broadway Special Presentations, including:

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - July 14-19, 2020

LES MISÉRABLES - September 15-20, 2020

COME FROM AWAY Nashville Premiere July 28 - August 2, 2020 www.comefromaway.com

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Nashville Premiere August 11-16, 2020 www.ainttooproudmusical.com

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

1776 Nashville Premiere November 3-8, 2020

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong? Direct from the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, visionary director Diane Paulus reexamines a pivotal moment in American history in a re-imagining of the Tony Award®-winning musical 1776 prior to its Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company.

MEAN GIRLS Nashville Premiere November 17-22, 2020 www.meangirlsonbroadway.com

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: Get Your Tickets Now!"

Disney's THE LION KING Back by Popular Demand February 3-27, 2021 www.lionking.com/tour

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Nashville's best-loved musical returns to Nashville. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

THE BAND'S VISIT Nashville Premiere March 2-7, 2021 www.thebandsvisitmusical.com

BAND'S VISIT is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

THE PROM Nashville Premiere May 25-31, 2021 www.theprommusical.com

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as "smart and big-hearted" while The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA Back by Popular Demand June 15-20, 2021 www.aidaontour.com

A love story written in the stars. The New Yorker says, "Disney's done it again!" The winner of four Tony® Awards returns to the stages of North America. With a Grammy® and Tony® Award-winning score by the legendary Elton John and Tim Rice, the hit Broadway musical AIDA returns to the stages of North America in a thrilling new production, reinterpreted for today's audiences by the original Tony® Award-winning creative team. From the producers of The Lion King and Frozen, comes a compelling tale of star-crossed lovers belonging to feuding nations. Through the stirring contemporary score, and a timeless and powerful love story, AIDA reveals that we have the power to change history, but only when we make brave choices.

BROADWAY SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS:

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Nashville Premiere July 14-19, 2020 www.constitutionbroadway.com

Direct from Broadway, the 2019 Tony® nominated Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, by famed writer Heidi Schreck, arrives in Nashville for a strictly limited engagement. This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-olda??Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway last fall before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award® nominations among countless other accolades. See the play The New York Times hails as "not just the best play on Broadway, but also the most important."

LES MISÉRABLES Back by Popular Demand September 15-20, 2020 www.lesmis.com/us-tour

By popular demand, Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES returns to TPAC. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit. Featuring the beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, hailed as the "Les Miz for the 21st Century."

Performance schedule, prices and casts are subject to change without notice. TPAC reminds ticket buyers that the only official place to buy tickets online is TPAC.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories