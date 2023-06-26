Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reveals Patrick Moore As Chief Executive Officer Of Opry Entertainment Group

Moore's responsibilities include oversight of OEG's growth plan, day-to-day operations, and business development activities.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Student Blog: Ruby's Survival Guide for the Musical Theatre College Audition Photo 1 Student Blog: Ruby's Survival Guide for the Musical Theatre College Audition
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 2 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 3 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Page and Paulus' Revival of 1776 Offers a New Perspective on The Birth Of A Nation Photo 4 1776 Offers New Perspective on The Birth of a Nation

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has announced that its former Board of Directors member Patrick Moore has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of its Opry Entertainment Group (“OEG”) division. Moore's responsibilities include oversight of OEG's growth plan, day-to-day operations, and business development activities.

Mark Fioravanti, President and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “Patrick is a capable leader who has a deep understanding of our core values, our unique position in the industry and the tremendous opportunity we have to grow OEG. With this knowledge and his executive skillset, he is ideally suited to lead OEG at this exciting time.”

Moore brings decades of experience leading brands through periods of transformative growth, including his most recent position as Executive Vice President, North America Retail for Carter's, Inc. where he led the brand's nearly $2.5 billion direct-to-consumer retail business through a commercial and digital transformation. Prior to his time at Carter's, Moore spent four years at YP Holdings as its Chief Strategy Officer. Moore led a diverse set of initiatives for YP Holdings, including business development with major digital media publishers, revenue management, and mergers and acquisitions. He also spent 12 years at strategic consulting firm McKinsey & Company as a Partner in its Digital and Consumer practice where he consulted with organizations across multiple industries, including Ryman's predecessor company, Gaylord Entertainment. Moore joined Ryman's Board of Directors in 2015 and served until June 25, 2023.

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties, added, “Patrick has demonstrated through his service on our Board that he has great respect for and understanding of our brands and that he embraces the tremendous responsibility we have to protect and preserve these assets for future generations. I have confidence that he will keep our stewardship commitment top of mind as he works with the team to grow the business.”

Fioravanti continued, “Patrick's addition to the OEG team is the next step in our long-term strategic plan to grow OEG. Patrick will spend much of his time working with our partners at NBCUniversal and Atairos to implement the long-term strategy for reaching new audiences and connecting country music lovers worldwide to our one-of-a-kind assets.”

Moore serves as a member of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) Board of Directors. He holds a master's degree in public policy from the University of Michigan and received a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reveals Patrick Moore As Chief Executive Officer Of Opry Entertainment Group



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Nashville Opera Releases First Complete Recording of Carly Simons Opera ROMULUS HUNT Photo
Nashville Opera Releases First Complete Recording of Carly Simon's Opera ROMULUS HUNT

Nashville Opera has teamed with Lexicon Classics to release the first complete recording of Carly Simon's only opera, ROMULUS HUNT. 

2
1776 Offers New Perspective on The Birth of a Nation Photo
1776 Offers New Perspective on The Birth of a Nation

Imagine walking into Jackson Hall on opening night, as I did, thinking, “Why did the directors reimagine this pleasant, if somewhat plodding, old-school musical with an ensemble of multi-ethnic women, trans and non-binary actors cast in the roles of America’s founding fathers?” Then leaving the theater after the final curtain wondering, “why on earth would anyone ever feel the need to cast the roles with men?” and reveling in the fact that 1776 tapped into my heart in unexpected ways, eliciting an emotional and, I daresay, patriotic response.

3
Frist Art Museum Presents MULTIPLICITY: BLACKNESS IN CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN COLLAGE Photo
Frist Art Museum Presents MULTIPLICITY: BLACKNESS IN CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN COLLAGE

The Frist Art Museum presents Multiplicity: Blackness in Contemporary American Collage, the first major museum exhibition devoted to the rich yet understudied subject. Featuring approximately 80 collage and collage-informed works, Multiplicity explores the breadth and complexity of Black identity and experiences in the United States.

4
KINDLING ARTS FESTIVAL 2023 Brings Counterculture To West Nashville From July 27-30 Photo
KINDLING ARTS FESTIVAL 2023 Brings Counterculture To West Nashville From July 27-30

The high-impact, four-day Festival features a wide array of performance art, including the return of the popular Bar Fight! series, wildly inventive new theatrical mash-ups, iconic and unconventional late-night parties, emerging dance talent, and more - all celebrating the timely concept of Counterculture.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Various, Counterculture theme
Various around Nashville (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mysteries and Illusions
The Filming Station (5/05-7/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You