Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reveals Patrick Moore As Chief Executive Officer Of Opry Entertainment Group

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has announced that its former Board of Directors member Patrick Moore has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of its Opry Entertainment Group (“OEG”) division. Moore's responsibilities include oversight of OEG's growth plan, day-to-day operations, and business development activities.

Mark Fioravanti, President and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “Patrick is a capable leader who has a deep understanding of our core values, our unique position in the industry and the tremendous opportunity we have to grow OEG. With this knowledge and his executive skillset, he is ideally suited to lead OEG at this exciting time.”

Moore brings decades of experience leading brands through periods of transformative growth, including his most recent position as Executive Vice President, North America Retail for Carter's, Inc. where he led the brand's nearly $2.5 billion direct-to-consumer retail business through a commercial and digital transformation. Prior to his time at Carter's, Moore spent four years at YP Holdings as its Chief Strategy Officer. Moore led a diverse set of initiatives for YP Holdings, including business development with major digital media publishers, revenue management, and mergers and acquisitions. He also spent 12 years at strategic consulting firm McKinsey & Company as a Partner in its Digital and Consumer practice where he consulted with organizations across multiple industries, including Ryman's predecessor company, Gaylord Entertainment. Moore joined Ryman's Board of Directors in 2015 and served until June 25, 2023.

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties, added, “Patrick has demonstrated through his service on our Board that he has great respect for and understanding of our brands and that he embraces the tremendous responsibility we have to protect and preserve these assets for future generations. I have confidence that he will keep our stewardship commitment top of mind as he works with the team to grow the business.”

Fioravanti continued, “Patrick's addition to the OEG team is the next step in our long-term strategic plan to grow OEG. Patrick will spend much of his time working with our partners at NBCUniversal and Atairos to implement the long-term strategy for reaching new audiences and connecting country music lovers worldwide to our one-of-a-kind assets.”

Moore serves as a member of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) Board of Directors. He holds a master's degree in public policy from the University of Michigan and received a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.