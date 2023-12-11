Review: BRIGHTSTONE HOLIDAY CONCERT At Liberty Hall The Factory At Franklin

An exceptional holiday concert was held at The Factory at Franklin on December 5, 2023, in Liberty Hall. The venue was standing room only, as usual, with an estimated 1000 people in attendance. A pop-up shop of beautiful handcrafted ceramics and a sampling of cookies, dips, and tea mixes were on display to taste and purchase. After the concert, the audience was invited to enjoy festive holiday hors d’oeuvres and desserts lavishly created by Jo’s Custom Cakes and Catering of Smyrna. The yearly free production, this year titled “Celebration”, is a thank you to the residents and businesses of the Franklin area for the love and support shown to BrightStone. The theme also reflects the start of a new year of celebration for BrightStone as they celebrate their 25th anniversary and the opening of their new 140-acre campus. What a way to start the holiday season!

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, BrightStone is a non-profit that offers work, and life-long learning programs for adults who live each day with developmental disabilities. BrightStone’s mission is to provide comprehensive work, social support, and a residential community for adults with special needs, expanding their potential and helping them to develop mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. They focus on students’ abilities, talents, and skills, offering programs that include visual, cultural, and language arts education, health and wellness therapies, friendships, and opportunities to gain vocational skills while exploring career interests.

Neighboring communities and local businesses support BrightStone through volunteering, student employment, and retailing BrightStone’s line of handicrafts made by students that range from a creative array of artwork and ceramics to flavorful teas, yummy cookies, and decadent fudge mixes, as well as a variety of savory ingredients for dips. One of the many ways BrightStone repays the community that has been so supportive of them is by producing a free Christmas concert featuring the students under the musical direction of local jazz singer J’Nae Finncannon. J’Nae’s father Jaylom Fincannn was the Emcee and offered charming narration that was cleverly woven into the program between songs. The program's first half was dedicated to pop pieces such as Here Comes the Sun, Don’t Worry Be Happy, and I Feel Good. The second half of the program was all about Christmas. The audience was treated to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, and Oh Happy Day, to name a few. All of the students gave such enthusiastic performances. The joy on their faces was infectious. The receptive audience cheered them on the entire night. This was truly a heartwarming experience.

BrightStone’s President/CEO Lee Rose proudly exclaims, “BrightStone’s Christmas program each year allows our students to shine brightly celebrating their unique talent and abilities with our community. At the end of each performance, they are introduced one by one, this is one of my favorite parts of the program. You can see them swell with pride, enthusiasm, and excitement as they are celebrated for who they are, what they accomplished and can do, and the joy they bring to their families and community members in attendance. They deserve to be celebrated and valued for their unique gifts and BrightStone's Christmas program gives them that opportunity.”

Special education teacher, Randy Price, who leads the reading learning lab summarizes, “Our Christmas program is the highlight of the year for our students. It's an opportunity for our students to shine and show their singing/dancing talent at the most joyous time of the year. We start practicing for the program in July each year so it takes a tremendous amount of practice to put the show together”. Josh, aka, “BrightStone’s Bublé” was featured as a soloist on a cool jazz rendition of Feelin Good, where several students and teachers donned sunglasses and top hats as they strutted across the stage. Josh affirms, “This is so much fun for us and really entertaining for the audience.” This year’s concert was dedicated to a precious student Elissa, whom BrightStone lost earlier this year.

BrightStone's Land of Dreams Campus is located at 3000 BrightStone Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064, 615.790.4888. Holiday shoppers can shop at BrightStone's on-campus Christmas Shoppe through December 16, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday. Tours are regularly conducted for those seeking opportunities for adults with disabilities. The general public is also welcome to make an appointment to visit for a tour. Taking no government funding, BrightStone is financially supported in three ways, student tuition, fundraising benefits, and general giving and private and corporate foundations and grants, each of which provides a third of their required operating budget. Volunteering and in-kind donations are also needed and appreciated.

In the spirit of full disclosure, in addition to writing for BroadwayWorld Nashville, I am very blessed to be employed by BrightStone as the Partnership Development Manager. Rather than a typical theatrical review I wanted to use this piece to encourage people who view those with physical and intellectual challenges as a disabled population, to remember instead that they are our friends, co-workers, neighbors, and family members who have God-given skills and talents and need just a little more guidance and understanding to reach their full potential to live a purposeful and meaningful life. Please consider adding BrightStone and other non-profits to your gift-giving list this season. Be well. ~carolan