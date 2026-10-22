Oz Arts Nashville Opens 14th Season With Tokyo-Based Company Kedagoro,

NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville launches their 14th season of thrilling, innovative performances from around the world with Japanese dance-theater company KEDAGORO for two nights only, Saturday and Sunday, November 14 & 15.

The company's latest work, The Age is Yours, My Liege! (A Tale of Proto-Japan), vividly captures the hierarchy and occasional hilarity of the early days of the emperorship in Japan - including colorful costumes and an oversized hamster wheel used by the performers to dramatic effect. OZ Arts marks the final stop on the company's first-ever U.S. tour, showcasing the latest work from rising dance world star (and notably 'rebellious' performance-maker) Reisa Shimojima, whose eccentric and highly visual style has earned her many accolades across Asia for being both visually outrageous and irresistibly thought-provoking.

Among the startling theatrical images in this wildly imaginative dance-theater spectacle, fairytale empresses race through a whirlwind of flags and symbols while occasionally taking turns on a giant spinning hamster wheel that takes them nowhere. In The Age is Yours, My Liege! (A Tale of Proto-Japan), acclaimed Japanese director and choreographer Reisa Shimojima and the fearless performers of her KEDAGORO group conjure a world where power is performed, myths become institutions, and obedience teeters on the edge of absurdity. Blending kinetic choreography with surreal theatricality and biting humor, this thrilling, eccentric new work questions who creates authority, why societies choose to follow it, and what happens when long-held systems begin to crumble.

One of the most exciting new voices in Asian performing arts, Reisa Shimojima creates boundary-pushing works rooted in her belief that 'dance is a method for interpreting the world.' Often dissecting and recreating distinct moments in Japanese history, her rebellious artistic vision confronts entrenched systems with equal parts wit and spectacle, inviting audiences to look beyond the pageantry of power and imagine what lies beneath. Her previous works have confronted moments of national tragedy and importance, complicated gender dynamics, and collective power. With The Age is Yours, My Liege!, Shimojima and her talented company of long-time collaborators and performers switch between fact and fiction to provide an entirely fresh angle on Japanese history and its modern identity.

'KEDAGORO's vibrant work jumps off the stage in a way that demands to be seen,' said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. 'We are honored to host the company in Nashville on their first U.S. tour. Visionary artist Reisa Shimojima will delight, inspire, and energize audiences who are curious about urgent international breakthroughs in contemporary art and performance.'

Tickets to The Age is Yours, My Liege (A Tale of Proto-Japan) at OZ Arts Nashville start at just $35 and are on sale now via this link. Tickets for Artists & Creative Community start at just $25. The performance is recommended for mature audiences as it contains partial nudity and adult themes.

TICKETS & MORE INFORMATION

Performances:

Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 15 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets: $35-$40 General Admission (Artist & Creative Community tickets $25-$30)

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 04 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming