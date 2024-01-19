OZ Arts Nashville To Celebrate The Launch Of A New Decade With Its Signature Benefit, CONVERSATIONS AT OZ

Click Here will present "Conversations at OZ," an annual fundraiser celebrating the art of conversation with community leaders and vibrant personalities, will take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 6:30 pm. Guests are invited to OZ's expansive creative warehouse for an evening of insightful dialogue over dinner and cocktails in one of the most dynamic annual benefits in Nashville. At each table, influential conversation hosts invite guests to discuss a timely topic of interest, drawing from the realms of arts and culture, social issues, business and government.

Sponsored by HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Conversations at OZ is a unique benefit event in which participants gather with notable members of the Nashville community who serve as conversation table hosts to share open and genuine perspectives on a range of topics pertinent to middle Tennessee's development and growth. This year's distinguished lineup of conversation hosts includes incumbent Mayor Freddie O'Connell, former Mayor Karl Dean, Director of Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee Executive Director Kathy Sinback, multi-time Grammy-winning musician and record producer T Bone Burnett and Guidance Whiskey founder Jason Ridgel. The full slate of conversation hosts and topics will be announced later this month.

The event is co-chaired by a diverse group of local leaders who have had an extraordinary impact on the Nashville community, including:

Sherri Neal, Honorary Co-Chair, Chief Diversity Officer at HCA Healthcare and OZ Arts Board Member

Ryan McLaughlin Wood, South Central Market Head at UBS and OZ Arts Board Member, and Barrett Wood, Real Estate Consultant at The Parker Group

Frank M. Garrison, Jr., and Amy Garrison, Community volunteers

David Ewing, Nashville historian

"We are delighted to once again host this impactful, anticipated event that plays such a significant role in building awareness around some of our city's most pressing conversations - and this year's event is very special as we celebrate the launch of a new decade of OZ Arts," said Tim Ozgener, Co-Founder and President of OZ Arts Nashville. "Each year, this event helps us achieve two of our most important goals: bringing our guests an unforgettable night of community engagement with high-impact discussion hosts and raising funds that continue our mission to support and develop accessible engagement opportunities for local students, artists and audiences across Nashville and the state of Tennessee."

Organizations committed to the growth and development of Nashville's arts scene and sponsoring this unmissable evening include presenting sponsor HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon as a Diamond Sponsor, Sandra Schatten Foundation as a Gold Sponsor, Zander Insurance and Pinnacle Financial Partners as Silver Sponsors, and Chazin & Company, Neal & Harwell, Providence Title, LLC and Puryear & Noonan as Bronze Sponsors. Wine, beer, and spirits will be provided by Lipman Brothers, and the event will be catered by Kristen Winston Catering. For those interested in sponsoring and supporting this year's event, please contact Nicholas Gulick, OZ Arts Nashville's Director of Development, at nick@ozartsnashville.org.

Official benefit tickets will go on sale in late January on the OZ Arts Click Here following the full announcement of prominent conversation hosts. This year's event once again features two support levels to choose from: the patron level ($500 per person) includes access to an exclusive, hour-long champagne reception with all Conversation Hosts before the main cocktail hour begins, and the standard level ($250 per person) includes the main cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the seated dinner with your selected host. All proceeds support OZ Arts' mission to create innovative and accessible artistic opportunities for artists, audiences and students in Middle Tennessee and beyond. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit Click Here.

About OZ Arts Nashville

Founded in 2013 by the Ozgener family, OZ Arts Nashville has quickly established itself as one of the Southeast's most influential and respected producers and presenters focused on the creation and presentation of significant performing and visual artworks by diverse cultural visionaries who are making vital contributions to the evolution of contemporary culture. Through performances, exhibitions, and community events, OZ Arts focuses on producing and presenting the work of local and visiting artists who reflect our diverse society, utilize new artistic forms and technology in creative ways, and provide opportunities for meaningful engagement with audiences, students and cultural and civic leaders. OZ Arts' unique creative warehouse has developed a reputation as a major national and regional laboratory for experimentation and a home for contemporary dance and performance. More than 50,000 audience members have been introduced to adventurous artists from around the world since the organization opened, and hundreds of local and regional artists have used OZ's 10,000 square-foot warehouse theater to develop new works. For more information, please visit Click Here.