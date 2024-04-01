Nashville Opera Will Perform Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Directed by Nashville Opera CEO & Artistic Director John Hoomes, The Magic Flute will be presented April 12 and 13 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Jackson Hall.

With sumptuous costumes created by Marie Ann Chiment for the Tennessee Bicentennial in 1996, The Magic Flute is the perfect introductory opera for both children and newcomers alike. The score will be sung in German with spoken dialogue presented in English. As always, English supertitles will be projected above the stage.

Soprano Jasmine Habersham (as Princess Pamina), Tenor Joshua Sanders (as Prince Tamino), Bass-Baritone Jesus Vincente Murillo (as Papageno), Bass Matthew Anchel (as Sarastro), and Soprano Rainelle Krause (as The Queen of the Night) all make their Nashville Opera mainstage debuts in The Magic Flute.

The 2024 Mary Ragland Emerging Artists complete their time with the company with The Magic Flute. Soprano Sabreena Cherrington (as the First Lady), Mezzo-Soprano Maria De Conzo (as the Third Lady), Tenor Jordan Costa (as Monostatos), and Baritone Andrew Payne (as the Speaker). The Emerging Artists also make their Nashville Opera debuts with Flute.

The Nashville Opera Orchestra, conducted by Dean Williamson, and the Nashville Opera Chorus, led by Chorusmaster Stephen Carey, round out the production.

Tickets are available from the TPAC and Nashville Opera box offices and start at $30. Student tickets are $20 and may be purchased by any student with a valid Student ID directly through Nashville Opera with code MagicStudent20.