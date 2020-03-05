Knoxville Guitar Society Proudly Presents French-Algerian Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan

The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan.

PIERRE BENSUSAN'S WORLD:

It's as if the guitar has been given free reign to play itself! French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan, nicknamed "Mr. DADGAD", has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Winner of the Independent Music Awards for his triple live album "Encore", voted Best World Music guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine reader's Poll, and winner of the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Pierre is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.



CONCERT INFO:

Saturday, March 14th at 7pm

After taking a three year sabbatical, French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan returns to the USA and Canada to present the music of his brand new album "Azwan", as well as his new book containing all scores from this exhilarating new CD. On Saturday, March 14th the Knoxville Classical Guitar Society proudly presents Pierre in an intimate concert at