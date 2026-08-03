Single Tickets Now on Sale for Nashville Ballet's 2026-27 Season
The season will feature Giselle, Cinderella and more.
Single tickets are now on sale for Nashville Ballet's upcoming season entitled Movement Taking Form, inviting audiences to experience six productions spanning beloved classics, contemporary masterpieces and innovative new works.
The season features the ageless romance of Giselle and Cinderella to the beloved holiday tradition of Nashville's Nutcracker, the intimate performances of Live in Studio A to the contemporary works of Attitude.
Live in Studio A
The season opens with Live in Studio A (Sept. 11-20, 2026) at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, an intimate performance series featuring George Balanchine's exhilarating Allegro Brillante alongside four original works by Nashville Ballet's artistic team and dancers, including a new piece inspired by The Picture of Dorian Gray choreographed by Nashville Ballet Rehearsal Director, Travis Bradley.
Giselle
In October, Nick Mullikin will premiere a reimagined Giselle (Oct. 2-4, 2026) at TPAC's Polk Theater, performed live with The Nashville Symphony. Returning to Nashville's stage for the first time in more than a decade, this enduring masterpiece has been thoughtfully reimagined with refreshed choreography, newly designed costumes, an updated musical score and a fresh interpretation of love, loss and redemption.
Día de los Muertos
Back by popular demand after sold-out performances in 2024, Día de los Muertos (Oct. 28 - Nov. 1, 2026) celebrates Mexican culture through the vibrant artistry of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in a visually stunning contemporary work by Maria A. Konrad.
The holiday season welcomes back Paul Vasterling’s Emmy Award-winning Nashville's Nutcracker (Nov. 27 - Dec. 27, 2026), accompanied live by The Nashville Symphony. Set during the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition, this uniquely Nashville production has become one of the city's most cherished holiday traditions.
Cinderella
In February, Cinderella (Feb. 26-28, 2027) returns to TPAC's Jackson Hall with choreography by Paul Vasterling and Prokofiev's iconic score performed live by The Nashville Symphony, bringing the beloved fairy tale to life with sweeping choreography, theatrical storytelling and enduring romance.
The season concludes with Attitude (May 7-9, 2027), Nashville Ballet's acclaimed contemporary repertory program at TPAC's Polk Theater. The program features the return of Mullikin's deeply personal and inspiring Erase the Night, following three standing ovations in 2025, a world premiere by Marika Brussel and an additional contemporary masterpiece, Ulysses Dove's Red Angels.
Together, the 2026-27 season reflects Nashville Ballet's commitment to honoring tradition while embracing innovation, creating performances that inspire, challenge and captivate audiences.
Photo Credit: MA2LA
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Mamma Mia!
Tennessee Theatre (2/16-2/21)
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Jekyll & Hyde
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (9/17-10/04)
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Disney's The Little Mermaid
Ramsey Theatre Company (6/26-6/27)
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The Night Shift Before Christmas
The Circuit Playhouse (11/20-12/20)
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C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In
The Fisher Center at Belmont University (10/17-10/17)
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The 49th Annual Art Auction
Playhouse on the Square (4/24-4/24)
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The American Revolution (in 40 Minutes or Less!)
Chattanooga Theatre Centre (9/01-9/30)
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Misery
Ramsey Theatre Company (3/19-3/20)
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Come From Away
Chattanooga Theatre Centre (9/01-9/30)
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Playhouse Pours
Playhouse on the Square (10/08-10/08)