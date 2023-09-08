Gilbert & Sullivan's H.M.S. PINAFORE Comes to The Williamson County Performing Arts Center This Month

Franklin Light Opera returns to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave in Franklin, September 15, 16, 17, 2023, to present H.M.S. Pinafore, a hilarious, family friendly two-act musical tale of forbidden love and long-held secrets.

H.M.S. Pinafore is a parody of the British class system, pokes good-natured fun at patriotism, party politics, the Royal Navy, and the rise of unqualified people to positions of authority. The comedic plot, witty dialogue, and enchanting music have made it a perennial favorite among theater enthusiasts around the world for the past 145 years. Memorable songs are often cited in modern pop culture, and audiences will enjoy hearing classics such as "I am the Captain of the Pinafore", "Little Buttercup", "A British Tar" and "For He is an Englishman" onstage.

Aboard ship, the Captain's daughter Josephine is in love with a lower-class sailor, Ralph Rackstraw, although she is destined to marry Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty. Ralph and Josephine declare their love for each other and plan to elope. However, Captain Corcoran discovers this plan, and (as in many G& S operas) a reversal of fortune turns everyone's plans upside down in a surprise ending.

The local cast features a talented ensemble including Chad Jones as the honorable Sir Joseph Porter, John Schultz as the ship's Commander, Captain Corcoran, Karen Dumont as the captain's daughter, Josephine, and Nick Branson as the humble sailor, Ralph Rackstraw. Stephanie Hobbs appears as Little Buttercup and Abe Gibson is making his Franklin Light Opera debut as Dick Deadeye. Rounding out the principal cast are favorites Will Lasley as the Boatswain's mate, Tyler Saunders as the Carpenter's mate, and Emilee Upleger as Cousin Hebe. Our entertaining chorus of singers, actors and dancers includes Hallie Long, Sarah Durbin, Catherine Sherling, Julia Towner, Julie Baddour, Izzy Koehler, Faith Middleton, Jayson Campbell, and Chad Dumont.

With charming costumes by Elizabeth Johnson, a memorable set, and a live instrumental ensemble conducted by Music Director Mark Ring, the production promises to transport the audience into the whimsical world of sailors and romance. "I'm thrilled to be working with such a first-rate, energetic cast as well as a timelessly brilliant score," says Pinafore director Jodi Marcum. "I have no doubt our audiences will be dazzled and delighted!"

Tickets for H.M.S. Pinafore are on sale for $25, $22.50, and $15, and may be purchased online at Click Here