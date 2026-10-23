GISELLE to Inspire Nashville Ballet's 38th Annual Ball

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Nashville Ballet has announced details for the 38th Annual Ballet Ball, returning Saturday, March 6, 2027, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Inspired by Nashville Ballet’s recent production of Giselle, the 2027 gala will blend artistic excellence with an unforgettable evening of elegance, entertainment and philanthropy. Esteemed community leaders Robinette Gaston and Viviana Lavin will serve as co-chairs, alongside Honorary Chair Emily Stowe, for one of Nashville's most anticipated evenings of the year.﻿

Revealed during the recent Ballet Ball Committee Kickoff Coffee at the home of Denise Cummins, the Ballet Ball's theme pays homage to the tragic romance of Nick Mullikin’s Giselle production that Nashville Ballet recently performed earlier this month. The theme will influence every detail of the evening, from distinctive design elements to dramatic staging, creating an extraordinary celebration that reflects the beauty, creativity and artistry of Nashville Ballet. Renowned event planner, Bruce Pittman, will help bring this vision to life, promising an unforgettable experience for guests.

Ballet Ball patrons will enjoy a gourmet dining experience by Kristen Winston Catering paired with handcrafted cocktails and curated beverages provided by Lipman Brothers, LLC. The gala will also include exclusive, one-night-only performances by Nashville Ballet company artists and surprise guest artists, to be revealed in the coming months. The celebration will continue into the evening with the highly anticipated Late Party, chaired by Mary Joyce, Flynn McRae and Mallory Waterman.

“Ballet Ball is more than an extraordinary evening of celebration. It reflects our community’s commitment to making the arts accessible to all and inspiring the next generation through the transformative power of dance,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director & CEO of Nashville Ballet. “At a time when imagination is more important than ever, the arts challenge us to envision new possibilities for ourselves and our city. Thanks to the generosity of our patrons, we can extend that inspiration beyond the stage and into classrooms and neighborhoods throughout Middle Tennessee, bringing students, families and communities together through meaningful experiences that create opportunities and leave a lasting impact. That investment in creativity, connection and opportunity is essential to a thriving Nashville.”

The annual black-tie event is a cornerstone fundraiser for Nashville Ballet and continues to be a driving force behind the organization's transformative Community Engagement and Education Initiatives. During the 2025–26 season alone, these programs delivered over 100 arts experiences to Middle Tennesseans, including 2,000 free tickets to local service groups and more than 1,500 tickets to Metro Nashville Public Schools Title 1 students to attend Nashville’s Nutcracker matinee, 10 Storytime performances at local and surrounding county libraries and dance education programs in 36 schools. More than 1,600 homeschool students and families also participated through customized offerings, while Inside the Ballet Podcast series deepened digital engagement with 1,447 Podcast downloads. With 5,800 individuals reached through free performances last year, Nashville Ballet is ensuring the beauty and impact of dance remain accessible to all.



Photo Credit: Daniel Meigs

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