GHOST, GHOST COME OUT TONIGHT! Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in October

October 6 - 29, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Ghost, Ghost, Come Out Tonight, written by Catherine Bush.

“I’m so thrilled to direct this exciting show that’s perfect for the Halloween season,” said Producing Director Bryce McDonald. “And creating this immersive outdoor experience has been such a wonderful challenge!”

This chilling play introduces us to Ian (Riley Wesson, All Shook Up) and Liz (Briana Hernandez, Buddy), who have just purchased a remote piece of woodlands on which to build the house of their dreams. One evening, having beers around the campfire with their two best friends Bruce (Daniel Black, The Trip to Bountiful) and Claire (Heather McCall, The Play That Goes Wrong), Ian is asked how he was able to buy so much land for so little money. He reveals that the woods are haunted by a pitchfork-wielding ghost bent on revenge. Everyone scoffs at the idea of ghosts - until a long-forgotten childhood game leads to a grisly murder - or two. Is the ghost responsible - or are other forces at work in these dark woods? Audiences can discover the dark truths behind these haunting events throughout October!

Ghost, Ghost, Come Out Tonight plays in the Outdoor Theater, is rated PG-13 for mild language, violence, gore, and adult themes, and is sponsored by Ken and Grace Patton. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.