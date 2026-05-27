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Dolly Parton Sets Grand Opening Date for Tennessee Travel Stop

The new travel stop is located approximately one hour south of Nashville and one hour northwest of Huntsville.

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Dolly Parton Sets Grand Opening Date for Tennessee Travel Stop

Country icon Dolly Parton has set the date for Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, her new destination offering travelers a space for food, music, and more. Located at exit 22 off of I-65 in Cornersville, TN, the travel experience will officially open on June 24.

Located approximately one hour south of Nashville and one hour northwest of Huntsville, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop offers an opportunity for guests to relax, shop custom merch, and eat, including barbecue offerings from DLY BBQ, a cup of Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee, and a full-service sit-down cafe & restaurant. 

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will also feature an original mural commissioned as a permanent love letter to Cornersville, Tennessee. A tour bus inspired by the one Dolly has traveled in for years will also be on-site, providing photo ops for guests.

This flagship travel stop is the first of many planned locations, born from the partnership between Parton and her manager, Danny Nozell, and Gregory H. Sachs, who has owned and operated the trusted Tennessean Travel Stop brand since 2017. It is inspired by Dolly’s lifelong connection to the open road, from her childhood in the hills of East Tennessee to decades spent touring the world by bus.

The grand opening event will be a large-scale celebration, with the public invited to attend. Additional details on grand opening festivities will be revealed in the coming weeks. For more information about Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, please visit here.

Additionally, the Travel Stop has opened a call for local Tennessee musicians to provide live music at the location. Those interested in being considered for booking at the Grand Opening Week and beyond are encouraged to submit their information here.

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton





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