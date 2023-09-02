Cynthia Basinet Releases Emotive Version Of 'You Belong To Me'

Originally recorded by Patsy Cline and Jo Stafford, Basinet's version gives the song a contemporary approach and highlights Cynthia Basinet's vocal talent.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 2 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join McClure and Lakis in North American Tour Photo 3 Giselle Gutierrez, Aaron Kaburick, and More Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour
Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting an Photo 4 Greg Kalafatas and Caroline Eiseman-Led HAIRSPRAY National Tour Reveals 2023-24 Casting and Full Route

Cynthia Basinet Releases Emotive Version Of 'You Belong To Me'

Cynthia Basinet has released an emotive version of 'You Belong To Me.'

Timeless and graceful are two words that perfectly describe model, actress and jazz vocalist Cynthia Basinet's voice, as she oozes elegance in her latest single 'You Belong To Me.' Originally recorded by Patsy Cline and Jo Stafford, Basinet's version is a gorgeous rendition that gives the song a contemporary approach and highlights Cynthia Basinet's vocal talent.

Known for her first hit, a sultry version of Eartha Kitt's 'Santa Baby' which is Billboard's Top 10 Best Version, Cynthia Basinet returns with 'You Belong To Me' featuring accompanying musicians, Johnathan Presnell (drums), David Smith (upright bass), Joel Key (acoustic guitar), James Mitchell (electric guitar), Steve Hinson (steel guitar) and Gary Prim (piano/keys) recorded at famed Hilltop Recording Studio with sound engineer Matt Huitt.

The full band arrangement brings a live feel to the record as if listeners are sitting in the very room. Fusing together jazz and blues styles through the deep playful timbres of the double bass, the gentle tap of the rhythmic hi-hats and the luxurious piano riffs effortlessly sprinkled throughout, Cynthia Basinet's rich vocals guide the song.
The track is slow-paced and thoughtful, the infusion of a slide guitar evoking a country- esque soundscape. The vocal delivery is emotive as Basinet sings of a distant love and for those who are in times of need; "My prayers go to the displaced of Maui and the special town of Lahaina," Basinet explains. "It was this spirit I had hoped to capture in the song, with the backing vocal harmonies reminiscent of mermaids calling you home." The sirens certainly do entice listeners into the ebb and flow of the song's calming waters.
Cynthia Basinet's journey has been a vibrant one; a fashion model, an actress, a celebrated singer-songwriter, author and activist. She has always been drawn to music and has spent decades working with a vocal coach, honing her craft. However, it's the natural emotion and expression which Basinet conveys through her personal renditions of powerful songs that shine the brightest spotlight on Cynthia Basinet.

LISTEN TO 'YOU BELONG TO ME'



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Mexx Heart Announces New Single Art Gallery At Moonvibez Music Fest Photo
Mexx Heart Announces New Single 'Art Gallery' At Moonvibez Music Fest

Indie-Alternative singer/songwriter and recording artist Mexx Heart recently announced the release of her newest single, 'Art Gallery,' at the MoonVibez Music Fest in Brooklyn, NY, which she headlined on August 26th. The song is out now and can be heard HERE!

2
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Beginning September 22, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Little Shop of Horrors!

3
DARRYL WORLEY & FRIENDS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Coming To Gaylord Oprylands 40th Annual Photo
DARRYL WORLEY & FRIENDS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Coming To Gaylord Opryland's 40th Annual A COUNTRY CHRISTMAS

This holiday season, country music hitmaker Darryl Worley will headline a brand-new, multi-week dinner show residency as part of Gaylord Opryland's 40th annual A Country Christmas.

4
Source One Five Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team For RADIUM GIRLS Photo
Source One Five Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Creative Team For RADIUM GIRLS

Source One Five Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of 'Radium Girls,' a poignant and powerful play that tells the hauntingly true story of the heroic Radium Girls.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Winter's Tale
Scenic City Shakespeare (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Role4Initiative
Mills-Pate Arts Center (9/14-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You