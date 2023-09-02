Cynthia Basinet Releases Emotive Version Of 'You Belong To Me'

Cynthia Basinet has released an emotive version of 'You Belong To Me.'

Timeless and graceful are two words that perfectly describe model, actress and jazz vocalist Cynthia Basinet's voice, as she oozes elegance in her latest single 'You Belong To Me.' Originally recorded by Patsy Cline and Jo Stafford, Basinet's version is a gorgeous rendition that gives the song a contemporary approach and highlights Cynthia Basinet's vocal talent.

Known for her first hit, a sultry version of Eartha Kitt's 'Santa Baby' which is Billboard's Top 10 Best Version, Cynthia Basinet returns with 'You Belong To Me' featuring accompanying musicians, Johnathan Presnell (drums), David Smith (upright bass), Joel Key (acoustic guitar), James Mitchell (electric guitar), Steve Hinson (steel guitar) and Gary Prim (piano/keys) recorded at famed Hilltop Recording Studio with sound engineer Matt Huitt.

The full band arrangement brings a live feel to the record as if listeners are sitting in the very room. Fusing together jazz and blues styles through the deep playful timbres of the double bass, the gentle tap of the rhythmic hi-hats and the luxurious piano riffs effortlessly sprinkled throughout, Cynthia Basinet's rich vocals guide the song.

The track is slow-paced and thoughtful, the infusion of a slide guitar evoking a country- esque soundscape. The vocal delivery is emotive as Basinet sings of a distant love and for those who are in times of need; "My prayers go to the displaced of Maui and the special town of Lahaina," Basinet explains. "It was this spirit I had hoped to capture in the song, with the backing vocal harmonies reminiscent of mermaids calling you home." The sirens certainly do entice listeners into the ebb and flow of the song's calming waters.

Cynthia Basinet's journey has been a vibrant one; a fashion model, an actress, a celebrated singer-songwriter, author and activist. She has always been drawn to music and has spent decades working with a vocal coach, honing her craft. However, it's the natural emotion and expression which Basinet conveys through her personal renditions of powerful songs that shine the brightest spotlight on Cynthia Basinet.

