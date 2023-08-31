Beginning September 22, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Little Shop of Horrors! This deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash hit musical, has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world. When meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (Toby Davis, Cinderella) stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush (DeAnna Helgeson, Things My Mother Taught Me). This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn - as long as he keeps feeding it BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Also featured in the cast are All Shook Up's Joy Journey Davis, Reality Hendrix, and Playhouse newcomer Ebony Strong as the Urchins, Jason Ross (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Mushnik, Austin Russell (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Orin and others, Michael Ruff (The Trip to Bountiful) as the voice of Audrey II, and McGwire Holman and Jonathan Thompson (All Shook Up) as the denizens of Skid Row. The show is directed by Playhouse Artistic Director Britt Hancock, with music direction by Lauren Marshall and Jacob Miller, and choreography by Jensen Crain-Foster.

Little Shop of Horrors plays on the Mainstage through October 31, is rated PG-13, and is co-sponsored by Atlas Real Estate, Tracey Barnes, Owner/Broker and Bob and Jaye Emrick.

Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.

All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and BLB Construction LLC. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.