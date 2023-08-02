Bryan Martin To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut August 29

Hailing from the oil fields of Louisiana, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes.

Aug. 02, 2023

Bryan Martin, the fast-rising country music singer/songwriter hailing from Logansport, Louisiana, has announced that he will be making his debut at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry on August 29th, 2023. For tickets and more information, visit HERE.

“This is a moment that I never thought would come,” shares Martin. “I'd like to thank the Grand Ole Opry so much for making this dream come true. Just a few years ago, I was working on oil rigs in Texas, and now I'm blessed to say that I couldn't be more excited to play one of country music's most prestigious stages later this month! I also want to thank my friends, family, label team, band, and fans that have believed in me and allowed me to get where I am today. Catch me in the circle on August 29th!”

Bryan Martin has made major strides in the country music industry over the past couple of months, from signing with WME's Kevin Neal for booking representation, to surpassing 300 million cumulative worldwide streams and opening for country stars such as Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert. The “We Ride” artist continues to write and record music while touring the nation on his current Goin For Broke Tour and plans to release more new music in the coming months. For upcoming live show dates, see below and find tickets and more information HERE.

Upcoming Live Dates:

8/3 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
8/12 - Humboldt, Iowa @ Humboldt County Dragway
8/15 - Arlington, Texas @ Texas Live
8/20 - Columbia, Mo. @ Lakeside Ashland
8/24 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Rey Room
8/25 - Bentonville, Ark. @ Testy Fest
8/26 - Shreveport, La. @ WDC Theater
8/29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Grand Ole Opry
9/2 - Coleville, Wash. @ Farm Jam 2023
9/8 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon 
9/9 - Rootstown, Ohio @ The Dusty Armadillo
9/10 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
9/15 - Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Backyard
9/16 - Nacogdoches, Texas @ City Park Festival
9/28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
9/29 - Hobart, Ind. @ The Hobart Art Theater
9/30 - Wyandotte, Mich. @ District 142
10/1 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
10/7 - Lamar, Mo. @ The Freeman Outdoor Event Center
10/14 - Woodland, Miss. @ Mudslangers
10/20 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ College Town Parking Lot 
11/3 - Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags
11/4 - Macon, Ga. @ The Hummingbird


Hailing from the oil fields of Louisiana, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes. The Cherokee Indigenous American country artist whose real-life emotions and experiences expressed in song unquestionably resonate with audiences because the two are one and the same. Bryan's debut album, If It Was Easy, details his struggle with opiate addiction and mental health and tells the story of growing up in an oil field family. Martin's sophomore album, Self Inflicted Scars, expands on his hardship and recounts his suicide attempt at the early age of 19 years old. Bryan touches the hearts of his fans with each tune he releases, resulting in over 312 million streams worldwide and leaving fans begging for more. Bryan's recently released album, Poets & Old Souls, is an introspective and deeply personal collection of songs that showcase his growth and evolution. 




