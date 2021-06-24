Alex Brightman, Lauren Patten and More Take Part in MOC's Broadway On Call Series

For as long as she can remember, Molly has used music to express how she feels. From crying to dancing, it's music and theater that have helped her through her battle with cancer. After hearing her story, Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, connected Molly with Tony-nominated star of Beetlejuice and School of Rock Alex Brightman for an unforgettable virtual visit as part of MOC's Broadway On Call series. Also participating in the series are Laurel Harris, Jane Bruce, Maiya Blaney, Bryan Perri, Damien Bassman, Lauren Patten, Eric Davis, Tia Allen, Antonio Cipriano and Kelly O' Neill from the cast of the Grammy Award-winning and Tony-nominated Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.

During her visit with Brightman, Molly enjoyed a special performance of a song from Beetlejuice and learned what Brightman loves most about working in theater. Brightman was also treated to a performance from Molly of her original song "Mighty in Me," to which Brightman exclaimed, "It's a bop! Talk about making lemonade." Molly's mother graciously expressed to Brightman her gratitude to him and all theater performers for being able lift Molly out of her sorrows and continue to bring her joy through her health battles.

Since Broadway was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cast members from the 15-time Tony nominated Jagged Little Pill have performed for nearly 1,000 patients and caregivers in hospitals nationwide through Musicians On Call's Virtual Bedside Performance Program. Hospitals in New York, Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Boston and more have all tuned in to watch them perform show stopping favorites such as "Thank U."

"We are thankful for these theater greats like Alex and cast members of Jagged Little Pill who've joined us in this opportunity to continue bringing the joy of live theater to their fans in hospitals as we eagerly look forward to Broadway doors opening again. Broadway shows have a beautiful ability to transport us to new worlds and deeply move us through music," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "Sharing these experiences with patients through Broadway On Call allows us to have a profoundly positive impact on their healing experience."

MOC's Broadway On Call series is sponsored by Loeb & Loeb, Crossroads Live and Latham & Watkins. The Virtual Bedside Performance Program utilizes livestream and video conferencing technology to bring Volunteer Guides and Volunteer Musicians directly to pediatric and adult patients, caregivers, and those in need of remote, live music through one-on-one intimate performances and hospital-wide concerts.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through programs including the Bedside Performance Program, Virtual Bedside Performance Program and Music Pharmacy. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC's Bedside Performance Program and Virtual Program have reached more than 900,000 individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org.