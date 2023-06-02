evenko Partners With Beanfield

evenko has announced a new partnership with Beanfield, an independent telecommunications company with a strong commitment to local communities. The renowned Corona Theatre, one of Montreal’s most beautiful cultural venues, will now be known as the Théâtre Beanfield.

The name may be changing, but one visit to the Théâtre Beanfield will show that the Corona Theatre’s history is not only being preserved but celebrated – from the mosaic tile floor in the lobby to the magnificent frescoes throughout. Lovers of Montreal’s urban heritage will be happy to hear that the theatre’s iconic vertical neon sign has been renovated and will be illuminated once again.

Théâtre Beanfield will be the city’s top launchpad for emerging artists. To give both audiences and performers a world-class experience, the renovated venue will boast improved greenrooms and backstage areas, as well as Beanfield’s top-notch high-speed fibre Internet.

“Beanfield is honoured to partner with evenko and become part of the fabric of Montreal’s vibrant cultural scene,” said Beanfield CEO, Dan Armstrong. “The Corona Theatre has long been a cultural hub in the city, as well as a source of pride for residents of the Sud-Ouest borough – a monument to their history and heritage. The Théâtre Beanfield will proudly remain a neighbourhood theatre, and we are excited to contribute to its future.”

France Margaret Bélanger, Groupe CH President, Sports and Entertainment, echoed the excitement, stating, “This partnership is a testament to Beanfield’s commitment to Montreal’s community and cultural landscape. We look forward to working together to bring even more unforgettable events to Théâtre Beanfield while continuing to honour its rich history.”

In 2020, Montreal became the first Canadian city in Beanfield’s expansion outside of Toronto. Ever since, the company has become an integral part of the local community, tripling its staff of dedicated employees from around the city. Beanfield’s CEO has even made the Sud-Ouest borough his home, further solidifying the company’s deep connection to Montreal.

As part of the partnership, evenko and Beanfield, who is Rainbow Registered, will continue to bring top local and International Artists to the theatre while also hosting regular community and charity events.

With the Théâtre Beanfield’s new name, the venue’s future is set to shine as brightly as its storied past. Get ready for an exciting new chapter in Montreal’s entertainment scene, powered by the passionate partnership between evenko and Beanfield.