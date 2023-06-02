evenko Partners With Beanfield

The renowned Corona Theatre will now be known as the Théâtre Beanfield.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Opera On The Avalon Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Upcoming Lineup and Initiative Photo 3 Opera On The Avalon Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Upcoming Lineup and Initiatives
SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY At The Montreal Fringe Festival Photo 4 SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY At The Montreal Fringe Festival

SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY At The Montreal Fringe Festival

evenko has announced a new partnership with Beanfield, an independent telecommunications company with a strong commitment to local communities. The renowned Corona Theatre, one of Montreal’s most beautiful cultural venues, will now be known as the Théâtre Beanfield.

The name may be changing, but one visit to the Théâtre Beanfield will show that the Corona Theatre’s history is not only being preserved but celebrated – from the mosaic tile floor in the lobby to the magnificent frescoes throughout. Lovers of Montreal’s urban heritage will be happy to hear that the theatre’s iconic vertical neon sign has been renovated and will be illuminated once again.

Théâtre Beanfield will be the city’s top launchpad for emerging artists. To give both audiences and performers a world-class experience, the renovated venue will boast improved greenrooms and backstage areas, as well as Beanfield’s top-notch high-speed fibre Internet.

“Beanfield is honoured to partner with evenko and become part of the fabric of Montreal’s vibrant cultural scene,” said Beanfield CEO, Dan Armstrong. “The Corona Theatre has long been a cultural hub in the city, as well as a source of pride for residents of the Sud-Ouest borough – a monument to their history and heritage. The Théâtre Beanfield will proudly remain a neighbourhood theatre, and we are excited to contribute to its future.”

France Margaret Bélanger, Groupe CH President, Sports and Entertainment, echoed the excitement, stating, “This partnership is a testament to Beanfield’s commitment to Montreal’s community and cultural landscape. We look forward to working together to bring even more unforgettable events to Théâtre Beanfield while continuing to honour its rich history.”

In 2020, Montreal became the first Canadian city in Beanfield’s expansion outside of Toronto. Ever since, the company has become an integral part of the local community, tripling its staff of dedicated employees from around the city. Beanfield’s CEO has even made the Sud-Ouest borough his home, further solidifying the company’s deep connection to Montreal.

As part of the partnership, evenko and Beanfield, who is Rainbow Registered, will continue to bring top local and International Artists to the theatre while also hosting regular community and charity events.

With the Théâtre Beanfield’s new name, the venue’s future is set to shine as brightly as its storied past. Get ready for an exciting new chapter in Montreal’s entertainment scene, powered by the passionate partnership between evenko and Beanfield.



RELATED STORIES - Montreal

Opera On The Avalon Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Upcoming Lineup and Initiative Photo
Opera On The Avalon Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Upcoming Lineup and Initiatives

Opera on the Avalon (OOTA), Newfoundland and Labrador's premier opera company, has announced its highly anticipated 15th anniversary season.

Festival Bloomsday Montréal Returns in June Photo
Festival Bloomsday Montréal Returns in June

Festival Bloomsday Montréal, now in its 12th year, is the largest Bloomsday Festival outside Dublin. This June there's something for everyone, with activities every day for a full seven days both in person and online.

SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY At The Montreal Fringe Festival Photo
SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY At The Montreal Fringe Festival

SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY, a solo show written and performed by DC-based storyteller Flora Le, is part of the 2023 Montreal Fringe Festival.

The Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With The Quartet According To Berio Photo
The Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With 'The Quartet According To Berio'

Faithful to its tradition of performing complete cycles of string quartets by one composer, the Molinari Quartet closes its season with a major event entitled «The Quartet According to Berio» in its series Twentieth and Beyond on Friday May 19th.


More Hot Stories For You

Opera On The Avalon Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Upcoming Lineup and InitiativesOpera On The Avalon Celebrates 15th Anniversary Season With Upcoming Lineup and Initiatives
Festival Bloomsday Montréal Returns in JuneFestival Bloomsday Montréal Returns in June
SADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY At The Montreal Fringe FestivalSADEC 1965: A LOVE STORY At The Montreal Fringe Festival
The Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With 'The Quartet According To Berio'The Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With 'The Quartet According To Berio'

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Josephine: A Musical Cabaret
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (5/28-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Time - A Broadway Celebration
The Lyric Theatre (6/08-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You