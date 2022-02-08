World Premiere Of RHAPSODIE, A New Creation By Sylvain Emard Danse, Comes to Studio Théâtre This Month

The resumption of performances at Danse Danse promises to be impressive, with the premiere of Rhapsodie, a new creation by Sylvain Emard Danse for 20 performers!

Performances run from February 22 to 26, at the Studio Théâtre in the Wilder Building.

Sylvain Emard Danse presents Rhapsodie, an intense, hard-hitting dance experience.

After The Preludes, presented this fall on the Esplanade of Place des Arts, Sylvain Emard makes his return to Danse Danse, this time in the Studio Théâtre of the Wilder Building. With Rhapsodie, the choreographer catapults dance into its liberating dimension.

Rhapsodie is inspired by the ritualistic aspect of dance, exploring the trance states it can at times unleash in its raw, primitive state. It celebrates the wild, volatile twists and turns of bodies outside the self, plunged into fervent, swirling movement, capturing the life force and the sometimes subversive abandon of bodies in movement.

"I have always been fascinated by dance halls and those who frequent them. I am trying to capture the essence of those get-togethers to better highlight the component elements of a form of pagan ritual whose significance is deeply rooted in the here and now."

-Sylvain Emard

Sylvain Emard is a master at the art of getting crowds moving. For more than 10 years, the irresistible wave of his earlier work Le Grand Continental took him to the four corners of the planet, where he directed hordes of dancers. This rigorous, multi-faceted choreographer is as adept at transforming dance into an exuberant art form as he is at exploring the anguish of the human soul. For him, dance is a celebration. Under the gaze of the audience seated around the stage, Rhapsodie amplifies the energy of the mass, bodies propelled by a visceral force.

Danse Danse's collaboration with Scènes Interactives Technologiques (SIT) continues with this new show. The digital creation support program will allow all those who wish to discover Rhapsodie from home, during two nights of live broadcasts!