Theatre New Brunswick Announces Adult Musical Theatre Dance Classes

Sep. 28, 2020  

Theatre New Brunswick has announced that it is offering adult musical theatre dance classes for people aged 19 and older.

The classes are instructed and choreographed by Courtney Arsenault, and kicked off the eight-week program on September 24. The class filled before it began, and there is still a waitlist available.

Musical Theatre Dance Technique offers performers tools to enhance their dance skills through stylized choreography, as well as dance technique through some of Broadway's hottest hits. Gain confidence dancing in musicals while learning in a fun, encouraging and safe environment.

Learn more at https://www.tnb.nb.ca/fallwinter-programs/.



