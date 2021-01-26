Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Segal Centre Presents JUDY GOLD: AN EVENING OF COMEDY AND LAUGHTER

The event takes place on Thursday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26, 2021  

A hilarious evening of side-splitting comedy live from Judy Gold's home!

Best known for her role as the star of her two critically acclaimed, long-running Off-Broadway hit shows: The Judy Show - My Life as a Sitcom (New York Times Critics' Pick) and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother (GLADD Award, Drama Desk Nominee), she is also known for her acclaimed stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central, and LOGO, as well as for her appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broad City, Pop TV's Nightcap, and the Showtime series, I'm Dying Up Here. She is also the host of the podcast Kill Me Now and was a writer and producer for The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

Thursday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.. Instructions on how to watch will be sent to ticket buyers a day before the event. Contact the box office at 514.739.7944 or www.segalcentre.org.


