The Segal Centre For Performing Arts To Dim The Lights In Honour Of Alvin C. Segal

On Saturday, November 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Segal Centre for Performing Arts will be dimming the lights in memory of Alvin C. Segal, O.C., O.Q., PhD (HC) Z''L who passed away last week.

In theatre tradition, and coinciding with the end of Shabbat and Shiva (the week of mourning), the building will dim the lights in and outside as a tribute to the company's namesake. In 2007, the Saidye was reborn as the Segal Centre for Performing Arts in recognition of his philanthropic generosity and leadership. Under his stewardship as President of the Board, the Segal Centre grew to become a leading player in the development of Canadian theatre.



"It is tradition to dim the lights in theatre to show respect and acknowledge a shared loss in a community. There was no one more instrumental to the growth of the Segal Centre than Alvin Segal and it's a testament to his legacy that we will be dimming our lights in his honour before a sold-out show," says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Mr. Segal has received nearly every commendation that an individual could be given in this country. For his business acumen, his contributions to arts and health care sectors, as well as his dedication to education and social services, he was named to the Order of Canada in 2002, was promoted to Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010, and in 2011 was named an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec. He was inducted into the Academy of Great Montrealers in the Economic category in 2014 and was named a Commander of the Ordre de Montréal in 2016.

Mr. Segal knew that if the Segal Centre was built on kindness, nourished with love, and treated with patience, it would blossom into the successful organization that it is today. He encouraged those around him to take risks, epitomizing the phrase, "If you build it, they will come." He exemplified that through the outpouring of resources from the Alvin Segal Family Foundation to ensure the Segal would thrive and stand on its own, building the Segal Centre's endowment, and his legacy will continue to live on in the Montreal theatre community and its impactful contribution to the city's, province's, and country's cultural landscape.

About the Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Driven by a belief in the transformative power of the arts to connect communities, the Segal Centre for Performing Arts is a not-for-profit theatre company with the unique mission to program high quality professional English-language theatre, celebrate and explore Jewish cultural identity, and promote the diversity of voices and perspectives in society at-large via our artists, staff, content, and other programming. The Segal Centre is dedicated to creating, developing, producing, and presenting high quality theatre that is accessible to all. The Segal Centre is a nationally recognized institution with an emphasis on programming original interpretations of popular classic and contemporary works, and invests in new Canadian musicals. www.segalcentre.org