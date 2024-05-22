The Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes Closes Season With a World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes (OPCM) will close its season in style with a musical event: the fusion of the legendary Requiem by Fauré and the world premiere of François Dompierre's Requiem.

François Dompierre, an esteemed composer, has achieved a rare musical feat by composing his own requiem, a first in Canada since the 18th century. This work will be premiered on June 7th and 8th at the Maison symphonique, as well as on June 9th at the Palais Montcalm in Québec, by the OPCM.

Under the baton of the talented conductor Francis Choinière, 35 musicians, 3 renowned soloists, and a choir of 100 choristers will deliver a masterful interpretation of these two major works.

Francis Choinière, musical director of the OPCM, initiated this collaboration with François Dompierre. "We have long desired to realize this creative project. Our ambition is for this work to reach a wide audience," explains the artistic director.

This collaboration is not new for the two artists. In October 2022, Francis Choinière conducted the Sherbrooke Symphony Orchestra and the Sherbrooke Women's Choir in the ciné-concert La Passion d'Augustine, for which François Dompierre composed the original music.

François Dompierre shares his thoughts on this endeavor: "When commissioning a requiem from an 80-year-old composer, it prompts reflection. The imminent and inevitable deadline compels a profound examination of the texts of this singular liturgy. After a dramatic 'Introit' and an inquisitive 'Kyrie,' contradictory feelings will follow: pity, remembrance, liberation, and finally, joy to conclude the work with an 'In Paradisum' resembling a happy ending."

Tickets for these events are available on the Place des arts website at 514 842-2112 or 1 866 842-2112, as well as on the Palais Montcalm website at 418 641-6040 or 1 877 641-6040.

