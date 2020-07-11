The Montreal Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Drive-In Open-Air Concert at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport
The Montreal Symphony Orchestra will be taking to an open-air stage called Classical Flight at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport on August 5.
The OSM welcomes back Jacques Lacombe, an internationaly-acclaimed condutor, who will conduct Beethoven's famous 5th Symphony to mark the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth. The programme also features Le tombeau de Couperin by Ravel and excerpts from Mozart's The Magic Flute and Don Giovanni.
550 cars will be able to attend the event.
Tickets begin at $100. 'Business Class' tickets are $250 and 'First Class' tickets are $500 for the benefit event.
The concert will take place rain or shine.
Après plusieurs mois d'absence sur les planches, l'OSM est heureux de renouer avec son public à l'occasion d'un grand concert-bénéfice extérieur, dans un lieu inusité: aoe?i?? L'envolée classique OSM, le mercredi 5 août à @yulaeroport (stationnement P5) . Soyez parmi les privilégiés qui auront la chance de vivre ce concert unique qui se déroulera sous les étoiles, en toute sécurité dans le confort de votre véhicule et en tout respect des recommandations de la Santé publique. . Vous y retrouverez Jacques Lacombe, un chef établi à l'international qui dirigera la célèbre 5e Symphonie de Beethoven, dont nous soulignons cette année le 250e anniversaire de naissance. Également au programme, Le tombeau de Couperin de Ravel, et des extraits de La flûte enchantée et Don Giovanni de Mozart. . a?? Faites-vite, les places sont limitées ! Billets à partir de 100 $ par voiture (lien dans la bio) . Présenté par @bmocanada, en collaboration avec @volvocarcanada, voiture officielle. @yulaeroport, site hôte . -- . After several months of absence on stage, the OSM is pleased to reconnect with its audience during a great outdoor benefit concert, in an unusual place: . aoe?i?? The OSM Classical Flight, Wednesday, August 5th at Montreal-Trudeau Airport (P5 parking lot) . Be among those who will have the privilege of experiencing this unique concert under the stars, in complete safety in the comfort of your vehicle and in full compliance with Public Health recommendations.. . The OSM welcomes back Jacques Lacombe, an internationaly-acclaimed condutor, who will conduct Beethoven's famous 5th Symphony to mark the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth. The programme also features Le tombeau de Couperin by Ravel and excerpts from Mozart's The Magic Flute and Don Giovanni. . a?? Hurry up, places are limited! Tickets starting at $ 100 per car (link in bio) . . . . . . #osmconcerts #classicalmusic #orchestresymphoniquedemontreal #musiqueclassique #orchestre #mtlmoments #orchestra #montreal #outdoorconcerts #benefitconcert
A post shared by OSM (@osmconcerts) on Jul 8, 2020 at 9:00am PDT