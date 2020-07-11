The Montreal Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Drive-In Open-Air Concert at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra will be taking to an open-air stage called Classical Flight at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport on August 5.

The OSM welcomes back Jacques Lacombe, an internationaly-acclaimed condutor, who will conduct Beethoven's famous 5th Symphony to mark the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth. The programme also features Le tombeau de Couperin by Ravel and excerpts from Mozart's The Magic Flute and Don Giovanni.

550 cars will be able to attend the event.

Tickets begin at $100. 'Business Class' tickets are $250 and 'First Class' tickets are $500 for the benefit event.

The concert will take place rain or shine.

