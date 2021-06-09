The Festival De Lanaudière's Board of Directors Welcomes Two New Administrators

The Board of Directors of the Festival de Lanaudière welcomes two new high-profile administrators from within the business community. Charles Milliard, President-Director General of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, and Florence Turpault-Desroches, Vice-President - Communications of La Presse and Director General of the Fondation La Presse, are looking forward to disseminating classical music in the region and beyond.

"The undeniable expertise of Mr. Milliard and Ms. Turpault-Desroches will enhance the range of talent already present on the Board and we are convinced that their involvement will make a great contribution to the Festival's development in the years to come," explained Denis-Richard Roy, Chair of the Festival's Board of Directors.

These two appointments echo two previous ones in March, when the Festival Foundation's Board of Directors welcomed Marie-Philippe Bouchard, President and CEO of TV5 Québec Canada, and Caroline Thuot, President of Techno Diesel.

"We are extremely privileged to be able to welcome these two culture enthusiasts among our administrators. As with Ms. Bouchard and Ms. Thuot, the involvement of Mr. Milliard and Ms. Turpault-Desroches confirms that our vision for the coming years resonates with the business community in Quebec and that the Festival's future looks radiant," stated the Festival's General Manager Xavier Roy.