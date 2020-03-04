The 23rd Annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Comes to Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, Concordia University

This year's eagerly anticipated theme for Craig Morrison's annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert is You've Got a Friend - 1970s Pop Rock. The Seventies were a great time for pop rock, with so many styles: singer/songwriter, progressive rock, hard rock, country rock, disco, and punk. Songs in the show include "Wild World," "One of These Nights," "Smoke on the Water," "Band on the Run," "Sultans of Swing," and "Joy to the World."

A popular aspect of these usually sold-out concerts is Morrison's introductions to the songs, putting them into context, offering 'educational fun'. Morrison shares an overview of a particular phase of the development of music, with a mix of hits and historically important lesser-known songs.

The on-stage ensemble, a mix of younger and older performers of diverse backgrounds, includes Craig Morrison along with Gary Sharkey, Ryan Fleury and Alex Nesrallah, and special guests-vocalists Samantha Borgal, Melina Bikhazi and Angela Galuppo; keyboardist Biz Oliver; guitarist Gerry Kandestin; multi-instrumentalists Terry Joe "Banjo" Rodrigues and Pat Loiselle; and musical comedy duo Bowser and Blue.

Craig Morrison's 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert

You've Got a Friend - 1970s Pop Rock

Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 at 7:30pm

At Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, Concordia University, Loyola campus NDG

7141 Sherbrooke St. West, H4B 1R6

Tickets: $20 (students), $30 (seniors), $35 (regular)





