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The Sound Of Dogs will come to the Centaur Theatre in October. An Imago Theatre and The Sound of Dogs Collective Co-Production, the show is the Centaur Theatre’s Brave New Looks Selection for 2026/27. The production, by Jennifer Roberts, and directed by Micheline Chevrier and Pamela Witcher, is a celebration of the beauty and complexity of Deaf culture blending American Sign Language, spoken English, and movement within a vivid digital landscape.

What’s it like to have Deaf parents? A wry investigation. CODA is a hearing child of Deaf parents. She has always seen her life as normal despite being told otherwise. Again. And again. And again.

In an attempt to explain her life to curious outsiders, CODA invites us into her world, as she traces the not-so-distant histories that have shaped her family and community. Through Deaf cultural storytelling and humour, she shares personal stories and pushes back against the assumptions made about her parents.

Blending American Sign Language, spoken English, and movement within a vivid digital landscape, THE SOUND OF DOGS builds a layered world of expression and connection. Both intimate and expansive, it celebrates the beauty and complexity of Deaf culture (with a touch of mischief).

THE SOUND OF DOGS was developed in collaboration with Playwrights’ Workshop Montréal. Performances will run October 1-10.

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