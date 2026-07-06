Interview: Director Trevor Barrette Previews THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK at Hudson Village Theatre
An inside look at the upcoming summer comedy
Trevor Barrette is a prominent multi-hyphenate artist in the Montreal and off-island theatre community, moving fluidly between roles as a director, stage manager, educator, and playwright. Having interviewed Trevor multiple times over the course of his diverse career, I have watched him seamlessly transition from independent creator to a staple of the regional stage. From his early days staging sold-out independent musical fringe hits, Barrette's recent directorial credits include THE GREAT DIVIDE and THE SAGES OF CHELM. He serves on the board of Playwrights' Workshop Montreal and is currently producing and directing the intergenerational comedy THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK at the Hudson Village Theatre.
- When we first spoke about ONE DAY in 2023, you mentioned that you diversify your roles (writing, stage managing, directing) to stay continuously inspired and keep your work in Montreal exciting. Coming back to the Hudson Village Theatre to direct this summer, how does wearing fewer hats on this specific contract allow you to channel all your energy into the directorial sandbox?
THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK
When: July 8-19, 2026
July 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18 at 8PM
July 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18 and 19 at 2PM
Where: Hudson Village Theatre
Tickets: 48$ (plus tax & service fees)
Get your tickets online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36332/production/1266954
Tickets can also be purchased by contacting the boxx office at
(450)458-5361 or hvtbox@villagetheatre.ca
For more information visit villagetheatre.ca
Recovering from an accident in his secluded Parry Sound home, gruff and unsociable retiree Garfield Lyons is forced out of isolation when his estranged fourteen-year-old grandson, Brandon, suddenly needs a place to stay. Encouraged by his no-nonsense nurse Maggie, Garfield reluctantly agrees. What follows is a wry, tender, and emotionally fraught journey through generational divides and long-buried family wounds in search of connection.
Starring: Matt Holland, Anne-Marie Saheb and Ryan Hill.
Director: Trevor Barrette
Production designer: Sabrina Miller
Lighting designer: Tim Rodrigues
Photo/Video: Mai Da Silva
Video editor: Trevor Barrette
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