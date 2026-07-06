Interview: Director Trevor Barrette Previews THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK at Hudson Village Theatre

When we first spoke about ONE DAY in 2023, you mentioned that you diversify your roles (writing, stage managing, directing) to stay continuously inspired and keep your work in Montreal exciting. Coming back to the Hudson Village Theatre to direct this summer, how does wearing fewer hats on this specific contract allow you to channel all your energy into the directorial sandbox?

It's been quite wonderful. This year has brought a lot of directing opportunities, through Born on a Raft's production of THE BEST BROTHERS, PWM and Centaur Theatre's Queer Reading Series and the West Island Pride Plays Project. I also taught a directing course at the Segal Centre in the spring. So, this year has allowed me to focus on codifying my practice while exploring new ideas and processes. Producing and directing this show at the Hudson Village Theatre , who are presenting the play, has allowed me to bring my practice to a new Canadian play that is making the rounds across the country. I'm very proud of the work and getting to build new relationships with artists and continue to grow past ones.

Last summer you brought Mark Crawford's BED AND BREAKFAST to Hudson. Now you’re returning with Kristen Da Silva's THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK. What is it about the distinct comedic pacing that resonates so deeply with you? Mark Crawford's

BED AND BREAKFAST and THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK are wonderful comedies that centre family and unlikely friendships. They both explore deep human truths about bridge building and understanding the past to forge a better and brighter future, together. While BED AND BREAKFAST is written for two actors taking on over twenty roles, THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK is a more contained story, with three actors in unique roles. The comedy is witty and the pace is snappy in both pieces which is a wonderful challenge to take on and master with the cast. I saw two other pieces by Kristen at the Hudson Village Theatre , WHERE YOU ARE and HURRY HARD, and the audience was buzzing at both performances, which got me very excited for our production.

Unlike the ensemble structures of your past musical work or THE SAGES OF CHELM, THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK leans heavily into the micro-chemistry between a gruff retiree and his grandson. How did you approach balancing the laugh-out-loud comedy of their generational clash with the tender, underlying vulnerability of family healing?

The generational conflict is a driving force in both pieces. How do the young meet the old and vice versa? What do we have to learn from one other? Ultimately, I am interested in projects that centre memory, legacy and care. And while CHELM and RISK are extremely different plays, they are both about people pushing the limits of their comfort zones to allow community change and personal growth to occur. Caregiving is actually a central theme of THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK. It's largely a story about front line workers and caregivers, the toll it takes on a person to give their all and what it takes to pick that person up after they have nothing left. And thankfully both plays end with all characters coming out stronger than how we first found them.

This play is set inside a secluded home in Parry Sound. How did you work with your design team to create a sense of true geographic and emotional isolation on the Hudson stage, while still keeping the production visually dynamic for the audience?

M ore specifically, the play takes place in a sunroom, which already evoked several images for myself and our production designer Sabrina Miller . We shared images with each other and researched Parry Sound real estate sites to get a sense of the layout and dressing of these classic sun rooms. The Hudson Village Theatre is a very versatile space. While the playing area is relatively small it can be completely transformed by a good designer. I believe Sabrina designed the perfect set for our production. We both have a penchant for colorful, maximalist designs and I believe we've managed to marry that drive with the needs of Kristen's intimate setting.

You've always expressed a deep love for the local theatre community, calling your own work a love letter to the region. What makes the summer energy at the Hudson Village Theatre so special to you as a director, and what do you hope the seasonal audience carries out of the theatre with them next week?

I am beyond grateful that Hudson Village Theatre was interested in collaborating on this project after the success of BED AND BREAKFAST. When I read the play for the first time, it seemed like the perfect follow up summer production and an exciting offering to their seasoned patrons. I want the audience to walk out of the theatre and head onto to the main street with a light, open heart and with some new tools to be a better grandparent, grandchild, neighbour or friend. This play praises the work of caregivers and acknowledges the work that every individual does for their community. We need to keep believing in each other and lifting each other up. We need to look after ourselves too. Hopefully this play reminds us of that.

THE RULES OF PLAYING RISK