Société de musique contemporaine du Québec Will Present a New Concert, 'Dialogues: From One Flute To Another'

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) concludes its hybrid season (in theatres and on the web) on June 17, with the Dialogues concert at the Cocathédrale Saint-Antoine-de-Padoue in Longueuil.

Initiated by Marie-Hélène Breault around works by composer Katia Makdissi-Warren, the program will explore the flute repertoire with works highlighted by serenity. Presented in a magnificent church in Longueuil, the pieces will illustrate the spellbinding power of this instrument, one of the oldest and most played world-wide. Works for harp and voice complete this invitation to contemplation.

Navigating between the written and the improvised, Dialogues leads listeners into a complex and mysterious sound universe, where the modern flute is imbued with the colours of the nay (a reed flute played in Arab, Turkish and Persian music), bringing together a dozen musicians in a skilful blend of western and eastern influences.

"The idea of exchange is fundamental in Katia's writing. She allows for a great deal of freedom in the interpretation, so it's a real pleasure to be able to get involved with our own notions," says Ms. Breault, who has been collaborating with the composer for 15 years. "And more broadly, there is obviously a dialogue between cultures that comes across in her style. For example, several pieces on the programme are inspired by taqasim, a form of improvisation found in Arab music.

This concert will allow us to immerse ourselves in the mixed shadings of Ms. Makdissi-Warren, while punctuating the great homage paid to her last year by the SMCQ. The music of this Lebanese-born Quebecer had already brought together thousands of listeners across Canada as part of the Homage Series, before many other concerts were sadly cancelled due to the pandemic.

Katia Makdissi-Warren : Dialogue du silence (2003), Jetstream (2007), Ô Virtus (2018), Chants du prophète (2012, 21), La dame du Nil (2011), Dialogue de l'écho (2003, 2021)

Caroline Lizotte : La Madone, op 43 (2009)

Marc Hyland : Rosarium (2005, 2012)

Performers

Marie-Hélène Breault, artistic director, arrangements, flutes ; Guy Pelletier, flutes; Geneviève Déraspe, flutes; Jeffrey Stonehouse, flutes ; Ghislaine Deschambault, mezzo-soprano; Vincent Ranallo, baritone; Catherine Meunier, percussions ; Pamela Reimer, piano ; Antoine Malette-Chénier, harp.