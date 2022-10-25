Shay Kuebler Explores Solitude and Togetherness in MOI â€“ Momentum of Isolation

In a lively, moving and highly topical piece, Shay Kuebler and his seven dancers tackle the growing phenomenon of loneliness and remind us how much we need each other.

A brilliant jack-of-all-trades who is proficient in multiple disciplines (dance, theatre, martial arts, urban dance, new technologies), Shay Kuebler has been making waves on the Vancouver scene for the past 15 years with his physical and inventive dance supported by rigorous technique.

It was in 2018, when he learned that the UK had created a Ministry of Loneliness to combat a social trend as unhealthy as alcohol and cigarettes, that Kuebler became interested in the subject, which is even more relevant today. Exacerbated by the pandemic, this surge of isolation and loneliness is growing. MOI - Momentum of Isolation explores this reality, which goes hand in hand with our digital addiction

To give life to the inanimate objects surrounding him, a man uses puppetry and enters into dialogue with them, separate from the group he will never meet, juxtaposing solos and ensemble pieces, the younger generation and the next. Are we really so sure that "everything will be all right"?

About Shay Kuebler

Shay Kuebler was born in 1984 and raised in Edmonton, Alberta. He began his artistic development at the age of 5 with dramatic arts and martial arts in Shito-Ryu Karate. His early artistic growth would lead to dance and a versatile background in Hip Hop, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary and Ballet. He continues to develop and further his artistic practice through travel and intensive study, which has included study in music, theatre, dance and martial arts in the USA, Brazil, Japan and China.

As a performer, he has worked in the fields of Tap, Hip Hop, Contemporary Dance, Circus Arts, Film and Theatre. He has performed for numerous companies across Canada, USA and The UK, including Kidd Pivot, Holy Body Tattoo, Pachimama Theatre, Line 1 and Company 605.

He has choreographed and directed works for The American Dance Festival, CitieBallet, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens, Moment Factory and Decidedly Jazz Danceworks.

In Vancouver, he was co-founder of The 605 Collective, and as the founder and Artistic Director of Shay Kuebler Radical System Art, he has produced and directed four full-evening dance works that have toured nationally and internationally: Karoshi, Glory, Telemetry, Feasting on Famine and Epilogos.

In 2010, he received the Holy Body Tattoo emerging artist award and in 2014 received The Mayor's Arts Award for emerging dance artist from the City of Vancouver.

About Shay Kuebler Radical System Art

Shay Kuebler Radical System Art was formed in Vancouver, Canada, in February 2014 to support and develop the work of Artistic Director Shay Kuebler. The company is building upon the creations, productions and relationships that have been created through Shay Kuebler's years as an independent artist and collaborator in Canada. The company aims to expand the art of physical performance and a versatile amorphous language of dance, martial arts, theatre, music and other forms.

Shay Kuebler created Contrapasso (2008), Status Quo (2008, 2010), CABINET (2010,2012), Karoshi (2014) and Glory (2015).