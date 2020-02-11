Segal Centre Presents Louise Pitre In THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN'

The Segal Centre is thrilled to be welcoming back Tony nominee and 4-time Dora winner Louise Pitre and W. Joseph Matheson (as seen in 2018's hit The Angel and the Sparrow) for a concert celebration of Jewish musical artists of the 60s. Directed by Avery Saltzman, The Times They Are a Changin' will be rocking the Sylvan Adams Theatre from March 1 to March 22, 2020.

The Times They Are a Changin' is an uplifting song cycle created in 2017 for the Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company by Louise Pitre, W. Joseph Matheson, and Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company Co-Artistic Directors, Avery Saltzman and David Eisner. The Times They Are a Changin' celebrates the Jewish voices of the 1960s who contributed to the music that spoke to a generation. Featuring music by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Carole King, Arlo Guthrie, Simon and Garfunkel, Laura Nyro, and many more.

"You know and love them from The Angel and the Sparrow (now titled Piaf/Dietrich), and now it is my deepest pleasure to bring you a concert celebration by the incomparable Louise Pitre and Joe Matheson! Louise and Joe are always such a joy to listen to and combined with so many hit songs from the 60s, this show is the cherry on top of an already fabulous theatre season at the Segal," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Receiving a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in the smash hit Mamma Mia! was one of many incredible accomplishments for Louise Pitre, Canada's first lady of musical theatre, in a career that spans theatre, television and concert stages across North America and Europe.

In addition to headlining the Toronto, Broadway and US touring company casts of Mamma Mia!, Louise is known for her signature performances in a number of productions including Fantine in Les Misérables (Toronto, Montreal, and Paris). Montreal audience and critics raved about her performance as Edith Piaf in the North American premiere of The Angel and the Sparrow at the Segal Centre in 2018. In 2019, the musical was brought to Toronto by Mirvish Productions as Piaf/Dietrich and Louise reprised her role as Piaf to enthusiastic reviews as the show extended its run three times. Also in 2019, Louise broke through gender boundaries in Toronto's Musical Stage Company's production of Next to Normal by playing the traditionally male role of Doctor Madden (Doctor Fine). She is the winner of a National Broadway Touring Award, a New York Theatre World Award, a San Francisco Theatre Critics' Award, a Betty Mitchell Award and four Dora Mavor Moore Awards, all for best performance by a leading actress in a musical.

She has starred in countless musicals and performs in concert through North America. Her TV and film appearances include CBC's Over The Rainbow, Merry Matrimony, Lifetime's A Christmas Wedding, Recipe for a Perfect Christmas, MVP, Flashpoint, and the CBC biopic Celine in which she played Celine Dion's mother, Thérèse. She also has released 5 solo recordings.

Joe has performed across Canada, the US, the UK, and Europe. His many acting credits include the Grand Theatre's smash hit production of Cabaret, the Canadian Premiere of The Jazz Singer at the Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company, and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story for The Globe Theatre in Regina. His one-man show Hank Williams LIVE - 1952 has toured nationally, from Whitehorse to Winnipeg and from Vancouver to Halifax. In demand for TV and Film (Murdoch Mysteries, Orphan Black, Odd Squad) as well as theatre (Shaw and Stratford Festivals; Canadian premieres of Jersey Boys, The Who's TOMMY, Miss Saigon, ASSASSINS; world premieres of The Little Prince, Luck Be A Lady, Paulo, and Daphne), he also does a little writing including the book for Could You Wait? (Grand Theatre, London); Sketching Sunshine (TOV/Leacock Museum); co-lyricist for On The Rocks (Theatre Passe Muraille); four seasons of Laughing Matters, a topical comic revue (Florida Studio Theatre). He charmed Montreal audiences alongside his wife, Louise, in The Angel and the Sparrow and in Toronto in the retitled Piaf/Dietrich.

