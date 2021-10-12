Segal Centre Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING Beginning October 24

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will kick off its much-anticipated full season for 2021-22 with a remount of the beloved Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe.

Produced in association with Hudson Village Theatre, this enlightening and hopeful play is directed by Dean Patrick Fleming (Hudson Village Theatre's Art and The Drawer Boy) and stars Daniel Brochu (last seen at Segal in Tribes). Every Brilliant Thing will be presented in the Segal Centre Studio following all the appropriate provincial health and safety guidelines from October 24 to November 14, 2021

Ice cream, hugs, the smell of old books... How many little joys do we take for granted but that make life so special? A child, whose mother has chronic depression, attempts to list as many of these as he can so he can prove to her and remind himself that life is indeed worth living. Winning over Segal audiences in our limited-run spring production, Every Brilliant Thing is a celebration of gratitude, resilience, and the motivating force of love. This one-man show is intimate and interactive, poignant and funny, and reminds us that we are surrounded all the time by a bounty of truly brilliant things.

One of the most unique aspects of this show is the audience participation, adapted to follow all COVID health and safety regulations. Willing audience members are asked to participate in exclaiming the list of brilliant things and even take on characters in his life. This creates a completely distinctive theatre experience every single performance, so that no two shows are exactly alike.

"This is a life-affirming theatre experience unlike any other. It's the perfect first show back to see and to be in the theatre together again for," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

The Segal Centre is sparing no effort to ensure a safe return to the theatre for all. Audiences can look forward to a production with vaccine passport requirements, socially distanced seating, contactless ticketing, procedural mask wearing, and more. Due to the unique nature of the play, additional safety measures have been put in place including clever design and staging. For more information please visit segalcentre.org/en/coronavirus.

For more information www.segalcentre.org.