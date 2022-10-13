Segal Centre Presents DRACULA: A Comedy Of Terrors This Month

Just in time for Halloween, the Segal Centre launches their season with the fresh and hysterical Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Piaf/Dietrich director Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. This hilarious send-up with a Mel Brooks-esque twist on the classic tale will have audiences screaming with laughter in the Sylvan Adams Theatre from October 23 to November 13, 2022.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a lightning fast, laugh-out-loud, irreverent farce that combines classic monster fiction with all-out silliness and satire. Five world-class actors, James Daly (Mythic, Master Harold...and the Boys at Segal Centre and the hit show Letterkenny), Ellen David (Marjorie Prime, My Name Is Asher Lev), Naomi Ngebulana (Watermark Theatre's Educating Rita), David Nöel (Le Capitole de Québec's Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables), and Colin Simmons (Stratford's Shakespeare in Love and The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe), nimbly tackle over a dozen zany characters. This exciting romp, that is imaginatively staged and filled with magic and stage illusions, is reminiscent of the slapstick humour of the Noises Off and the tongue-in-cheek wit of Charles Ludlum. Expertly directed and co-written by Broadway's Gordon Greenberg, this is a love letter to the theatre and sure to leave audiences smiling from ear to ear.

"You've never seen Dracula like this before! Get ready for a good time, an escape from everyday life, and loads of laughs," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

The Segal Centre continues to abide by and follow all health and safety best practices and guidelines. Mask-wearing is recommended, and masks will continue to be available free of charge at the entrances. For Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, patrons will have the opportunity to attend performances with mandatory masking to welcome patrons who may be more comfortable around others who are masked on every Sunday Matinée and Tuesday evening of the run. In this ever-evolving context, these policies are subject to change. For information about the COVID protocols in place at the Segal Centre, please visit segalcentre.org/en/coronavirus.

