Segal Centre Presents DRACULA: A Comedy Of Terrors This Month

Performances run October 23 to November 13, 2022. 

Oct. 13, 2022  

Just in time for Halloween, the Segal Centre launches their season with the fresh and hysterical Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Piaf/Dietrich director Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. This hilarious send-up with a Mel Brooks-esque twist on the classic tale will have audiences screaming with laughter in the Sylvan Adams Theatre from October 23 to November 13, 2022.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a lightning fast, laugh-out-loud, irreverent farce that combines classic monster fiction with all-out silliness and satire. Five world-class actors, James Daly (Mythic, Master Harold...and the Boys at Segal Centre and the hit show Letterkenny), Ellen David (Marjorie Prime, My Name Is Asher Lev), Naomi Ngebulana (Watermark Theatre's Educating Rita), David Nöel (Le Capitole de Québec's Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables), and Colin Simmons (Stratford's Shakespeare in Love and The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe), nimbly tackle over a dozen zany characters. This exciting romp, that is imaginatively staged and filled with magic and stage illusions, is reminiscent of the slapstick humour of the Noises Off and the tongue-in-cheek wit of Charles Ludlum. Expertly directed and co-written by Broadway's Gordon Greenberg, this is a love letter to the theatre and sure to leave audiences smiling from ear to ear.

"You've never seen Dracula like this before! Get ready for a good time, an escape from everyday life, and loads of laughs," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

The Segal Centre continues to abide by and follow all health and safety best practices and guidelines. Mask-wearing is recommended, and masks will continue to be available free of charge at the entrances. For Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, patrons will have the opportunity to attend performances with mandatory masking to welcome patrons who may be more comfortable around others who are masked on every Sunday Matinée and Tuesday evening of the run. In this ever-evolving context, these policies are subject to change. For information about the COVID protocols in place at the Segal Centre, please visit segalcentre.org/en/coronavirus.

Tickets are on sale now at 514.739.7944 or at www.segalcentre.org


October 13, 2022

Just in time for Halloween, the Segal Centre launches their season with the fresh and hysterical Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by Piaf/Dietrich director Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. This hilarious send-up with a Mel Brooks-esque twist on the classic tale will have audiences screaming with laughter in the Sylvan Adams Theatre from October 23 to November 13, 2022. 
Douglas Post's BLOODSHOT to Bring Film Noir To The Hudson Village Theatre Stage This MonthDouglas Post's BLOODSHOT to Bring Film Noir To The Hudson Village Theatre Stage This Month
October 12, 2022

Bloodshot by Douglas Post will play from October 19th-November 6th at Hudson Village Theatre. This one-man show stars veteran Montreal actor Harry Standjofski. Bloodshot is directed by Dean Patrick Fleming.
2021/2022 Season Montreal English Theatre Awards Nominees Announced2021/2022 Season Montreal English Theatre Awards Nominees Announced
October 11, 2022

The Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee has announced the nominees for the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Awards Ceremony. The Montreal English Theatre Awards (METAs) recognize and celebrate the outstanding artistic work of the individuals and companies that comprise Montreal’s English Theatre community.
Série Libre Announce Two New Free ConcertsSérie Libre Announce Two New Free Concerts
October 11, 2022

Le Studio TD and L’Équipe Spectra are thrilled to announce two new freeconcerts as part of their Série Libre presented by TD initiative. This program aims to offer an inclusive platform to emerging and diverse local talents to concretely contribute in pushing their musical career forward by connecting them to Montreal fans in an intimate venue with superior acoustics.
Ontario Trillium Foundation Support Helps Keep Theatre Centre AliveOntario Trillium Foundation Support Helps Keep Theatre Centre Alive
October 8, 2022

The Theatre Centre has received a $249,700 Community Building Fund grant from the Government of Ontario, which was delivered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The grant, which was awarded in the fall of 2021 made an integral contribution to helping The Theatre Centre stay afloat during its 2021/22 programming year by helping with key operational costs.