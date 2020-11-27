SMCQ Discusses its History in New Podcast

The Société de musique contemporaine (SMCQ) takes a trip back in time with its first 20-30 minute 12-episode podcast, SMCQ : l'histoire, beginning on October 22 on smcq.qc.ca, and all podcasting platforms.

"The fascinating history of this institution, founded in 1966 at the heart of the Quiet Revolution, traces the growth of musical creation in Quebec, as well as the composers and musicians who marked its evolution," notes Artistic Director Walter Boudreau.

Lorraine Pintal, renowned for her theatrical work, hosts the podcast along with columnist and journalist Réjean Beaucage, author of La Société de musique contemporaine du Québec - Histoire à suivre (Septentrion, 2011) and Maestro Walter Boudreau.

Directed by Christian O'Leary, the podcast presents a captivating narrative punctuated by interviews with artists and witnesses to its evolution, unpublished musical archives, surprising anecdotes and quotes read by actors Guy Nadon and Jean-François Casabonne.

It is an invitation to discover remarkable works and exceptional historical figures including Jean Papineau-Couture, Pierre Mercure, Maryvonne Kendergi, Micheline Coulombe Saint-Marcoux, François Morel, Serge Garant, Marcelle Deschênes, Gilles Tremblay, Ana Sokolovic and Walter Boudreau to name just a few! Additional information is also available with each episode.

