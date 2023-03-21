RUBBERBAND Concludes Danse Danse's 2022â€“23 Season with RECKLESS UNDERDOG

RUBBERBAND concludes Danse Danse's 2022-23 season with Reckless Underdog, an energetic new work celebrating the company's 20th anniversary. April 12 to 15, 2023, in the ThÃ©Ã¢tre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts.

Reckless Underdog bridges the gap between ballet, hip-hop culture, and contemporary dance, styles that have shaped the unique approach of choreographer Victor Quijada, who 20 years ago embarked on a radically new path to blur the boundaries between these very different disciplines. This work therefore marks the culmination of Quijada's years of research and experimentation with the "RUBBERBAND Method."

Reckless Underdog features 12 dancers performing a work in three parts, each a piece in itself which draws spectators into a unique, complex world through its distinctive scenography, music, and movement aesthetic.

The three facets of this pluralistic vision are backed by the avant-garde of MontrÃ©al music: Chilly Gonzales, Kid Koala, and Vlooper of Alaclair Ensemble, alongside Jasper Gahunia.

The first act, inspired by classical ballet, unfolds in a luminous mechanical environment where the rules of the pas de deux are redefined. The second act deconstructs the practice of break cypher in a dark and oppressive atmosphere, while the third and final act distorts theatrical codes through an abstract, minimal, colourful, and resolutely experimental approach.

The parts unite to guide us through the vestiges of memory as they morph into future visions of themselves. An imaginative universe where the choreographer launches himself into the future to propel the company's achievements of the last 20 years to new heights.