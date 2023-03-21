Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUBBERBAND Concludes Danse Danse's 2022â€“23 Season with RECKLESS UNDERDOG

Performances run April 12-15.

Mar. 21, 2023 Â 
RUBBERBAND Concludes Danse Danse's 2022â€“23 Season with RECKLESS UNDERDOG

RUBBERBAND concludes Danse Danse's 2022-23 season with Reckless Underdog, an energetic new work celebrating the company's 20th anniversary. April 12 to 15, 2023, in the ThÃ©Ã¢tre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts.

Reckless Underdog bridges the gap between ballet, hip-hop culture, and contemporary dance, styles that have shaped the unique approach of choreographer Victor Quijada, who 20 years ago embarked on a radically new path to blur the boundaries between these very different disciplines. This work therefore marks the culmination of Quijada's years of research and experimentation with the "RUBBERBAND Method."

Reckless Underdog features 12 dancers performing a work in three parts, each a piece in itself which draws spectators into a unique, complex world through its distinctive scenography, music, and movement aesthetic.

The three facets of this pluralistic vision are backed by the avant-garde of MontrÃ©al music: Chilly Gonzales, Kid Koala, and Vlooper of Alaclair Ensemble, alongside Jasper Gahunia.

The first act, inspired by classical ballet, unfolds in a luminous mechanical environment where the rules of the pas de deux are redefined. The second act deconstructs the practice of break cypher in a dark and oppressive atmosphere, while the third and final act distorts theatrical codes through an abstract, minimal, colourful, and resolutely experimental approach.

The parts unite to guide us through the vestiges of memory as they morph into future visions of themselves. An imaginative universe where the choreographer launches himself into the future to propel the company's achievements of the last 20 years to new heights.



Blue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years Of Literature In All Its Forms, April 27-30 Photo
Blue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years Of Literature In All Its Forms, April 27-30
The future of the planet, of democracy and identities, of languages and people, and of our imaginations: this is the theme of the 2023 edition of the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival, gearing up to celebrate 25 years. It all kicks off online starting April 12, and culminates in a massive in-person program from April 27 to 30 in Montreal, at beautiful Hotel 10.
Festival De La Voix 10th Edition Set For Next Month Photo
Festival De La Voix 10th Edition Set For Next Month
Featuring concerts from April 1-28 in the West Island (venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Hudson, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-GeneviÃ¨ve) and Westmount, as well as workshops, Festival de la Voix brings communities and all ages together to enjoy music and the power of the human voice.
Craig Morrisons 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Set For April at Oscar Peters Photo
Craig Morrison's 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Set For April at Oscar Peterson Hall
Oldies But GoodiesÂ was the title of a series of long-play record albums that began in 1959, with the idea to make available again favourite songs from earlier years. That is exactly whatÂ Craig Morrisonâ€™s 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert,Â Oldies But Goodies from the 1960s & â€™70sÂ aims to do.
Cole Foundation Awards Intercultural Conversations Grants $190,200 To 11 Local Theatre Com Photo
Cole Foundation Awards Intercultural Conversations Grants $190,200 To 11 Local Theatre Companies
Twice a year the Cole Foundation's Intercultural Conversations-Conversations Interculturelles (IC-CI) program disperses hundreds of thousands of dollars to support professional Montreal theatre companies who produce, commission and translate plays that show diversity on stage. This encourages greater understanding of Montreal's intercultural reality by having audiences both learn about and see their stories presented.

More Hot Stories For You


Blue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years Of Literature In All Its Forms, April 27-30Blue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years Of Literature In All Its Forms, April 27-30
March 16, 2023

The future of the planet, of democracy and identities, of languages and people, and of our imaginations: this is the theme of the 2023 edition of the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival, gearing up to celebrate 25 years. It all kicks off online starting April 12, and culminates in a massive in-person program from April 27 to 30 in Montreal, at beautiful Hotel 10.
Festival De La Voix 10th Edition Set For Next MonthFestival De La Voix 10th Edition Set For Next Month
March 16, 2023

Featuring concerts from April 1-28 in the West Island (venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Hudson, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-GeneviÃ¨ve) and Westmount, as well as workshops, Festival de la Voix brings communities and all ages together to enjoy music and the power of the human voice.
Craig Morrison's 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Set For April at Oscar Peterson HallCraig Morrison's 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Set For April at Oscar Peterson Hall
March 15, 2023

Oldies But GoodiesÂ was the title of a series of long-play record albums that began in 1959, with the idea to make available again favourite songs from earlier years. That is exactly whatÂ Craig Morrisonâ€™s 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert,Â Oldies But Goodies from the 1960s & â€™70sÂ aims to do.
Cole Foundation Awards Intercultural Conversations Grants $190,200 To 11 Local Theatre CompaniesCole Foundation Awards Intercultural Conversations Grants $190,200 To 11 Local Theatre Companies
March 13, 2023

Twice a year the Cole Foundation's Intercultural Conversations-Conversations Interculturelles (IC-CI) program disperses hundreds of thousands of dollars to support professional Montreal theatre companies who produce, commission and translate plays that show diversity on stage. This encourages greater understanding of Montreal's intercultural reality by having audiences both learn about and see their stories presented.
Ra'ed Saade to Join Brittney Johnson & Alice Fearn For MAD HATTER, THE MUSICAL in MontrealRa'ed Saade to Join Brittney Johnson & Alice Fearn For MAD HATTER, THE MUSICAL in Montreal
March 9, 2023

Ra'ed Saade, a breakout star from the hit Netflix series 'My unorthodox Life,' is set to take the stage in Montreal's Mad Hatter the Musical, Concert Edition
share