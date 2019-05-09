Pierre Bruneau, Yvon Deschamps And Judi Richards Honoured By Variety International

Variety Québec is announcing today that Pierre Bruneau, Yvon Deschamps and Judi Richards will be honoured during an international meeting of the Variety - The Children' Charity International which will take place May 10 at the Château Frontenac. This important assembly, which includes directors general, board chairs of all sectors and other key members of the organization, will also be an occasion to take stock and establish the organization's priorities for the future.

"It is truly a privilege to host such a gathering. We are delighted to be able to celebrate, for the occasion, three exceptional local personalities, and their philanthropic involvement, which has had an enormous impact on the lives of tens of thousands of children," said Raffaele Papalia, founder and administrator of Variety Québec.

Pierre Bruneau, recipient of the prestigious humanitarian award This year, the news anchor Pierre Bruneau will receive the humanitarian award, one of the highest honours bestowed by Variety International. This award recognizes his understanding, empathy and rare dedication to humanitarian causes, particularly via the Fondation Charles-Bruneau, the principle source of funding for pediatric oncology research in Quebec. The foundation enables 3,000 Quebec children with cancer to be treated each year in either a state-of-the-art Centre or a Unité Charles-Bruneau. Since the foundation began in 1995, Pierre Bruneau has invested himself heart and soul by participating in many activities including the Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau. He has also climbed the peaks of Kilimandjaro twice, those at the base camp of Mount Everest, of Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China.

With the humanitarian award, Variety International is proud to be able to honour citizens from around the world who have manifested their dedication to humanitarian causes or who have devoted their lives to its betterment. Since 1993, this award has been granted to important names in the industry, such as Simon Cowell (2010), Jerry Lewis (2002), and Roger Moore (2000).

Yvon Deschamps and Judi Richards to receive the Catherine Variety Sheridan award For their significant support of children's charities, their generosity, but above all, their exceptional dedication over a considerable period, Yvon Deschamps and Judi Richards will receive the Catherine Variety Sheridan Award. Known for their discretion and humility, the well-known couple has been very involved in their community for close to 50 years, and Variety would like to celebrate this. Whether at OXFAM Canada, the Chaînon, the Défi Sportif, the Centre Québécois de la déficience auditive, the Association sportive et communautaire du Centre-Sud, the Artistes pour la paix or via the Fondation Yvon Deschamps Centre-Sud, the duo has acted selflessly and made a significant difference in their community, which has had enormous impact, though they remain low-profile and humble as ever.

The Catherine Variety Sheridan Award, granted since 1984 by Variety International, is named after a baby who was abandoned on Christmas Eve in 1928, left on a seat at the Sheridan Square Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 11 founders of Variety - The Children's Charity became the child's "godfathers", supporting her and paying for her education. She received many gifts, clothing and toys, and the little Catherine became a source of inspiration for an entire community and motivated people in the entertainment industry to join forces to help underprivileged children around the world.





