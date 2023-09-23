Penumbra Theatre Théâtre Pénombre to Present BE MORE CHILL At Moyse Hall Theatre This October

The production will play Moyse Hall Theatre this October 4th-7th.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

Penumbra Theatre Théâtre Pénombre will present its inaugural show, BE MORE CHILL at Moyse Hall Theatre in Montreal from October 4 - 7, 2023.

​Jeremy Heere is just an average teenager. That is, until he finds out about "The Squip," a tiny supercomputer that promises to bring him everything he desires most: a chance to survive life in his suburban New Jersey high school. But is being the most popular guy in school worth the risk?

"Having a computer in our pockets has become ubiquitous, Internet access a universal reality, and a truly original thought, uninfluenced by others, impossible. The super technology that makes this possible is neither wondrous nor nefarious, but a reflection of its users. And we are still the same: anxious in spite of having answers from everyone, insecure in spite of being more connected than ever. Our wonderful cast and crew have leaned into that vision, and I could not be more proud." - Adrian Saldanha, Director and Co-Founder of Penumbra Theatre Théâtre Pénombre.

BE MORE CHILL: The Musical will open at Moyse Hall Theatre (853 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3A 0G5) on October 4th at 7:30pm.

The production features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Tracz, and is based on the novel by Ned Vizzini. Performances at 7:30pm on October 4, 6, 7 with a matinee at 2:00pm on October 7th. The runtime is 2 hours 30 minutes (including 15 minute intermission).

The cast features Dylan Stanley as Jeremy Heere, Julie d'Entremont as Christine Canigula, Theordore Vlachos as Michael Mell, Mike Mastromonaco as Jake Dillinger, Joel Bernstein as Rich Goranski, Erin Murphy as Chloe Valentine, Alyssa Mirarchi as Brooke, Cat Preston as Jenna Roland, Craig Dalley as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes/Scary Stockboy, Cait Hawes as The Squip, and Katrine Mangin as Stand-by for Christine, Chloe, The Squip, Jenna, Jeremy's Dad.

Directed by Adrian Saldanha, with music direction by Eric Elliot Lee and choreography by Debbie Friedmann.

Poster Design by SoulArt @creations.soulart

BE MORE CHILL is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com




