Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal Reopens For Performances on September 11

 An exclusive presale is currently reserved for 2019-2020 subscribers until September 3. 

Aug. 29, 2020  
Beginning September 11, the OSM will present concerts in a distanced format, with a reduced capacity of just 250 patrons.

There will be health and safety measures put in place during the 2020-2021 season, including mandatory masks and temperature checks. In addition, there will be sanitizer stations and electronic tickets.

Learn more at https://www.osm.ca/fr/.



