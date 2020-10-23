Opéra de Montréal Streams Puccini's LA BOHEME

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The season launched on October 22 and the broadcast will be available for free until November 5.

The Opéra de Montréal will launch its online season with Puccini's "La Bohème."

The season launched on October 22 and the broadcast will be available for free until November 5.

Presented in 2017 at the Percival-Molson Stadium in front of 15,000 spectators as part of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations, Puccini's La Bohème is nothing short of exceptional! Here, Alain Gauthier is directing the production, adding his own personal and much-appreciated touch. A unique cast that brings together two great Quebec lyrical talents, soprano France Bellemare and tenor Luc Robert.

Learn more and watch the production at https://www.operademontreal.com/en/shows/la-boheme-home.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You