ONE KIND FAVOR Comes to Montréal, Arts Interculturels

MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels) and Danse-Cité presents George Stamos' choreography ONE KIND FAVOR, created and performed in collaboration with dancer Karla Etienne and musician Radwan Ghazi Moumneh.

Choreographed by Stamos in collaboration with fellow performers Karla Etienne and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh, ONE KIND FAVOR is an exploration of how kindness can be embodied; sometimes with grace, sometimes failing despite good intentions.

"With One Kind Favor, I am interested in creating a piece that doesn't rely on the thrill of chaos or dysfunction to excite the audience. I'm working with the idea of kindness as a type of creative generator, a motor to build a different type of energy."

- George Stamos, Choreographer/Artistic Director



This transdisciplinary performance project is centred on the spaces created by the cohabitation of the collaborators. The work is created without expectations for each other to change who they are in order to accommodate one another or reduce themselves into simplistic representations. ONE KIND FAVOR is a show of appreciation for the multiplicity of inheritances that cohabitate in society at large and within us as individuals. The performance is guided by an invitation to the collaborators to "come as you are" (as artists and people) as they enter it.

ONE KIND FAVOR is a co-production between George Stamos and Danse-Cité, co-presented by MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels) and Danse-Cité, supported by The Canada Council for the Arts.

When:

21 Jan, 8PM PREMIERE

22 Jan, 8PM

23 Jan, 8PM

24 Jan, 8PM

25 Jan, 8PM



Tickets: 514-982-3386 or m-a-i.qc.ca/en/event/one-kind-favor/





