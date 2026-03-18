Montreal Natyanjali Will Celebrate Indian Classical Dance This Month

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Param des Arts will present the 11th Edition of Montreal Natyanjali, a vibrant showcase of Indian classical dance. The performance brings together accomplished artists from across Canada and the United States, offering audiences a celebration of the diversity of this beautiful discipline. Inspired by the centuries-old tradition of Natyanjali, where dancers offer their art as a tribute, Montreal Natyanjali 2026 continues to showcase the grace, rhythm and storytelling of Indian classical dance forms which include Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi and Kathak. The event is on Saturday, March 28 at College Ahuntsic.

Building on a decade of success in Montreal, the 11th edition of Montreal Natyanjali 2026 marks an evolution in the festival's scope. In addition to showcasing dance artists, the event now features live musicians, creating an integrated presentation of classical Indian performance traditions. This expansion brings dancers and musicians together, fostering stronger connections, greater opportunity for creative expression, and showcases a wider range of artistic skills that garners appreciation from fellow artists and art lovers across North America.

“Eleven years of Montreal Natyanjali is a testament to the dedication of our artists, audiences and community. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to cultural appreciation, artistic collaboration, and promoting Indian classical dance in Canada while fostering deeper connections within the artistic community in Montreal,” said Deepa Nallappan, artistic director of Param des Arts.

Every year, Montreal Natyanjali proudly hosts and honours a veteran Indian classical dancer; a highly accomplished senior artist who has contributed significantly to arts and culture in North America. This year’s festival will feature a performance with Usha Gupta, a renowned dancer based in Edmonton—a rare sight to behold. Her students will present her iconic work, including a piece that is a confluence of different dance styles including Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Odissi.

Montreal Natyanjali 2026 features multiple collaborations with dancers and musicians, setting the stage alight with emerging artists and dedicated dance institutions, each presenting unique interpretations of India’s rich cultural heritage. The highlight of the festival is the development of deep connections between the dance and music communities—two elements intrinsically linked at the heart of performing arts. The Montreal Natyanjali 2026 stage will host local Montreal artists, artists from neighboring provinces, as well as the USA, embodying the event’s mission to unite people in the celebration of dance.