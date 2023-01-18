Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Montréal, Arts Interculturels Board Of Directors Announces The Appointment of Camille Larivée as Executive and Artistic Director

Camille Larivée is an artist, independent curator, writer, and art worker based in Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang/Montreal.

Jan. 18, 2023  
The MAI Board of Directors will welcome Camille Larivée as the new General and Artistic Director of MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels). They will bring their expertise and passion for intercultural arts to continue to carry out MAI's mission. Through the success of their own creations and their support of significant interdisciplinary projects, Camille demonstrates a refreshing artistic vision. Their experience as a curator and artist, as well as their commitment to inclusion, their empathetic approach, and their caring nature, are valuable assets to our organization.

"I'm very happy and excited to be joining the amazing team at MAI, a unique place in the Montreal cultural universe that I have admired and frequented for many years. MAI's vision and values around intersectionality, accessibility and mentorship are central to my practice as a cultural worker, artist, and curator. I look forward to offering my strengths and talents to a bold and dynamic space, and to continuing the innovative work cultivated by MAI." - Camille Larivée

The selection committee, composed of MAI's three guest curators, Angie Cheng, Lara Kramer and Alexandra Spicey Landé, as well as Manuel Mathieu, President of the Board of Directors, and Mabel Gonzalez, Vice-President of the Board of Directors, Philip Richard-Authier, Technical Director and Jaëlle Dutremble-Rivet, Head of Communications, are confident that Camille will brilliantly succeed in carrying out MAI's mission and mandate.

Camille Larivée is an artist, independent curator, writer, and art worker based in Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang/Montreal. They hold a bachelor's degree in art history and a certificate in feminist studies from the University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM). They have held several coordination and programming positions with Canadian cultural organizations, including the Independent Media Arts Alliance and the Indigenous Curatorial Collective. For the past 12 years, Camille has created and curated many public art projects, exhibitions, and publications with amazing collaborators that have been presented in Canada, USA, and Sweden. Their artistic and curatorial practice is rooted in collective emotional memories in urban public spaces and radical love for biodiversity.



